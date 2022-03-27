ULM transfer DL Myles Cole talks Texas Tech commitment

With a couple spots still available, Texas Tech added to the immediate defensive line rotation with Louisiana-Monroe transfer Myles Cole.

Cole, who checks in at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, entered the portal on February 4th, 2022 and says the process wasn't too stressful.

"It wasn't a stressful process. I really liked it. Just putting my name out there and seeing what happens. What I did was I put it in the hands of God, he just took care of everything else. It's been a really good process."

Cole chose Texas Tech over offers from UNLV, Northwestern State, Incarnate Word, Prairie View A&M, UAB, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, TCU and North Texas. He says it was the coaches and the academics that helped him with his decision.

"Basically everything (stood out). Texas Tech checked all the boxes, even the small little details they made sure it was done right. Mainly it was the chemistry of the coaching staff and also the academics that really made a huge impact for me."

Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch was the lead recruiter for Cole and the two got to connect over his official visit this weekend.

"He just keeps it real and keeps it real honest. Outside of that, there's an actual need for me at Texas Tech. He's also a great coach. We've been watching some of the installs, I've been in a few of the meetings and it's pretty easy to pick up the defense.

The coaches also want to see you succeed, they put your best interest ahead of theirs sometimes. That's what I really like about coach Fitch."

Cole says he was hosted on his visit by Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson and the two had a good connection.