UCF DT Lee Hunter commits to Texas Tech

Hunter (2) was a highly-coveted piece in the transfer portal (Photo by © Mike Watters-Imagn Images)

Texas Tech has found its man-in-the-middle, with Central Florida transfer DT Lee Hunter announcing his intentions to join the Red Raiders for the 2025 season. An All-Big 12 second team selection in 2024, Hunter was a highly-sought after piece in the transfer portal, being heavily pursued by Florida State and Texas before eventually committing to Tech.

Hunter arrived for his visit to Texas Tech Dec. 17, days after enjoying a visit to Tallahassee to see what the Seminoles had to offer. A visit to the school in Austin even floated around the rumor mill, with FSU and Texas being the schools most known publicly to be involved with Hunter’s recruitment. A physically imposing specimen, Hunter stands at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds and seems to be a plug-and-play fit for newly-minted Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood’s 3-4 defense. With a heavy emphasis on having a big body to man the 0-technique spot, Hunter will slide into the role with one season of eligibility remaining. A native of Mobile, Ala., Hunter was a 5.9-rated recruit per Rivals and a four-star prospect in the class of 2021. He went on to spend his freshman season at Auburn, where he redshirted and did not see any action for the Tigers.

Hunter transferred to UCF in 2022 and has progressively developed into one of the Big 12’s most feared interior defenders. In 2023, Hunter led the nation in tackles for defensive linemen with 51, earning a nod as an All-Big 12 honorable mention following the season. Hunter was an All-Big 12 Preseason team selection heading into 2024 and went on to have another productive season for the Knights. Hunter accumulated 45 total tackles, to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Texas Tech’s coaching staff has placed a clear priority in wanting to strengthen its trench options on both sides of the ball. With the addition of Hunter, the Red Raiders have added a violent force with a high motor who can dominate the middle of the line of scrimmage.