In this season’s Big East-Big 12 Battle, Texas Tech defeated Georgetown 79-65, the Red Raiders’ first win in the competition’s three-year history and despite getting out to a large lead, it didn’t come easily.

After saying that he needed to be more aggressive earlier in the week, Jaylon Tyson scored 18 points in the win, looking much more decisive on the offensive end.

“I thought it was great, that was the theme for him before the game, ‘Jaylon shoot the ball, shoot the ball,’” head coach Mark Adams said. “I’m really proud of him and it’s really going to help us and give us a bit more balance on the offensive end.”

Tyson was dominant on both ends with 3 steals and 9 rebounds while being efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 4-5.

“It’s been something coach has been talking about since we left Maui,” Tyson said. “I just had to go do it and I need to keep doing it. I don’t want to force anything, but the game came to me tonight.”

The Red Raiders got out to a slow start in the first half and were tied with the Hoyas at 20 with 7:52 left before the break before ripping off a 21-6 run to close the half, leading at the break 41-26.

Daniel Batcho also had another standout performance with 15 points and 13 rebounds, enroute to his second double-double of the season.

De’Vion Harmon matched Tyson with 18 points, along with some veteran play in the final minutes. Harmon, along with Kevin Obanor and the rest of the starting lineup all were in double-digits with the bench scoring seven with only six players getting more than ten-minutes on the floor.

“We decided to go with less guys down the stretch to get some pattern going,” Adams said. “There isn’t one guy on that team without some future upside.”

Despite holding a 23-point lead with 13:23 left in the second half, the Hoyas shaved the Tech lead to one with 5:46 left after some extremely sloppy play on the offensive end. Georgetown rattled off a 21-2 run to erase the deficit, including a six-minute scoring drought from Tech.

A bucket from Pop Isaacs, who finished the game with ten points, and another one from Batcho, snapped the drought and got the Red Raiders some breathing room.

Isaacs shined in the final minutes, making some big plays as the Red Raiders escaped after some sloppy play in a run-filled game.

Tech will have a week off before hosting Nicholls State Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.