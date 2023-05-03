When Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson went 7th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders in last Thursday's NFL Draft, that marked the eighth straight season that a Red Raider has been selected in the draft, including three first round picks (Patrick Mahomes, Jordyn Brooks and Wilson) in that time. Wilson was the only draftee for Texas Tech this year, though looking into the future that could potentially change big-time in 2024. Texas Tech has a host of seniors who merit draft consideration due to their production and measurables. Expect that trend to only continue as Joey McGuire builds his program. Who are the guys who could hear their names called by NFL folks around this time next year? We take a look at some of the candidates...

QUARTERBACK TYLER SHOUGH

The presumed starter at quarterback, Tyler Shough has all the physical tools of a high NFL draft pick. In fact, it was even a question of if he could potentially leave after 2022. The biggest knock on Shough right now is health, in order to answer that question he simply has to be on the field for Tech this season. If he is, he will produce in this offense. Guys who are 6-foot-5, 230 pounds with his arm talent and mobility don't grow on trees. Shough has all the potential to be the first Tech quarterback drafted since the aforementioned Mahomes.

TIGHT END BAYLOR CUPP

Baylor Cupp still has multiple years of eligibility left, so he could return for the 2024 season, but physically and athletically he's exactly what NFL teams covet. 6-foot-6, 260 pounds and he can really run, Cupp is another guy who just has to stay healthy. He had some key moments in his first year in Lubbock, expect him to produce even more heading into year 2 which could lead to some draft hype.

CENTER RUSTY STAATS

Rusty Staats comes over to Texas Tech from Western Kentucky for his last season of college football, where he was ranked as one of the better lineman in Conference USA. He's an older prospect but should he keep up his level of play against the better competition of the Big 12, there's potentially a mid-to-late round draft pick in there somewhere.

GUARD COLE SPENCER

A similar story to Staats, except Cole Spencer arrived in Lubbock a year earlier and was able to medically redshirt. Spencer was very highly regarded at Western Kentucky, where he played the majority of his snaps at left tackle. Moving inside to guard could fit his 6-foot-4, 300 pound frame better, and if he has the year he expects he could also hear his name called next April.

DEFENSIVE LINE JAYLON HUTCHINGS

Jaylon Hutchings is one of the bigger recruiting steals in recent program history. A lightly-recruited two star from Forney, TX, Hutchings has been a rock in the middle since his first day on campus. Hutchings has played over 2,200 defensive snaps as a Red Raider and been extremely productive, especially in pass rush. Yes, he's on the shorter size and that will limit his draft ceiling, but he's gotten better every season and that doesn't look to be slowing down. Could he be a day 3 pick? I wouldn't bet against it.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER MYLES COLE

Texas Tech replaces one 6-foot-6, 275 pound outside linebacker with a 6-foot-6, 285 pound outside linebacker. The one they just had went 7th overall. This year, Myles Cole is expected to man the position that Tyree Wilson did in 2022. Cole might not be as fast, but he has even longer arms than Wilson does. NFL teams are going to be intrigued by just looking at him. If he's able to put up the type of production that other pass rushers have put up under Tim DeRuyter, watch out.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER STEVE LINTON

Steve Linton is entering his 5th season of college football, and he might have made the best move for himself. Arriving in Lubbock at 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, Linton is already up to 235 pounds and as fast as ever. He still has two years of eligibility left, so he could return, but there has been a ton of buzz surrounding the Syracuse transfer since his commitment to Texas Tech back in January. It'd be no shock to see him be a "one and done" in Lubbock.

CORNERBACK RAYSHAD WILLIAMS

Rayshad Williams simply has the athleticism and size that NFL teams covet. Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, with impressive speed, Williams had a solid season in 2022 and chose to return for his super senior year. I think Williams gets even more comfortable in year 2 of this defense, and has a tremendous year. His measurables alone have him on draft radars.

CORNERBACK MALIK DUNLAP

Malik Dunlap, like Williams, is a 6-foot-3 corner, though Dunlap is listed at 220 pounds. He had a good year in 2022, highlighted by his "revenge game" at North Carolina State where he had a season-high four pass breakups. Dunlap will once again be a starter, and with a big year will be talked about as a likely NFL Draft selection.

SAFETY TYLER OWENS

"Speed kills. You can't teach speed. Everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God" - former Raiders owner Al Davis Tyler Owens, a transfer from Texas last off-season, played 239 defensive snaps in 2022 which was by far a career-high. He started two games - @ Oklahoma State and the Texas Bowl - but otherwise was the primary backup to Reggie Pearson. Now Pearson is a Sooner and Owens has his opportunity to shine. A former track star in high school with a 10.35 100 meter dash, Owens is a former Rivals100 recruit, too. The potential to get drafted is all there, it's just up to Owens to have the type of season that warrants it.

PUNTER AUSTIN MCNAMARA

Kind of going out on a limb here, but three punters were chosen in the most recent draft, so never say never. Statistically, Austin McNamara had his worst year in 2022, with a career low punt average of 44.3 yards. Getting back to his 2021 form (48.2 yards) would give him a shot at being drafted. We've seen McNamara be one of the best punters in the country before, so it wouldn't be shocking at all if he was a late round pick.