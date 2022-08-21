Tyler Shough tabbed as Tech's starting QB pres. by Energy Renovation Center

On Sunday, head coach Joey McGuire announced Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback after a lengthy battle at the position. Shough beat out sophomore Donovan Smith and redshirt freshman Behren Morton.

Shough won out the battle last season and served as the starting quarterback before a broken collarbone against Texas on September 25, 2021, ended his season prematurely.

Shough carries a hefty resume, which included a Pac 12 Championship appearance and time under Los Angeles Chargers standout Justin Herbert.

Shough seems to have the respect of the other quarterbacks in the room, and it seems that Morton learns quite a bit from the experienced senior.

“Tyler Shough, he’s big time for me,” Morton said during a spring camp interview. “Mentor, I look up to him and he’s a great guy. He’s played in the Pac 12 Championship before and big-time games.”

During his four games in 2021, Shough tallied 872 passing yards for six touchdowns and three interceptions for a 70% completion rate.

The announcement of the starting quarterback position leaves two major position battles yet to be resolved at center and kicker.