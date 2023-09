Starting quarterback Tyler Shough was carted off with a temporary cast on his left leg after vividly twisting his ankle on the wet turf.

Shough left after the third drive of the game, after taking a shot on second down, then twisted his ankle on the third down pass attempt.

Shough will be replaced by the sophomore Behren Morton.

8:30 P.M. UPDATE

Jordan Schultz, the NFL insider, has reported Shough has suffered a broken left fibula and will require surgery.