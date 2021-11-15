Ty Kana recaps TTU offer, plans to visit LBK

...the three-star prospect holds 14 total offers and has started hearing from a handful of additional programs since reopening his recruitment

...the 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect was verbally committed to USC from this past February to this October, and reopened his recruitment after the coaching change

With a month until the early signing period, new Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has wasted no time reaching out and offering a handful of new 2022 prospects .

Kana believed his recruiting process was completed earlier this year when he committed to USC in February, but the coaching change made him reconsider.

"With USC, it was just the coaching change and uncertainty of what would happen next. I was open to all schools and was talking with every program showing interest, but Coach (Todd) Orlando and Coach (Craig) Navier came in and offered. We built a great relationship and I committed after my visit to campus.

"Since reopening my recruitment, I have been talking with a lot of schools. I have been doing several virtual visits as well. Texas Tech is the first program to officially offer me since I reopened my recruitment, and I believe it is because most programs already have their guys or took other commitments once I had committed to USC earlier this year.

"So most programs are playing the numbers game right now, and I understand that. I had a virtual visit with Missouri and Washington this week. I already held an offer from Washington, but the Missouri coaches are supposed to let me know about an offer soon."

Although his recruiting plans changed, Kana is still planning to graduate high school early and enroll at the university of his choice next January.

"I'm graduating early this December, that was always the plan. I'm planning on signing December 17th, so as far as official visits and making a decision, it is going to be hard because we are starting the playoffs this weekend. That is why I have been doing so many virtual visits, especially with the out of state programs."

With 14 total offers from programs across the country, Kana shared what most college coaches like about his game.

"Most college coaches like how physical I play the game. They like my fundamentals at the linebacker position and most of them believe that I will be a great fit for their defensive scheme at the college level."

The Texas Tech coaching staff reached out last week and extended an offer to the three-star prospect, who recapped the interation.

"I was talking with Coach (Beau) Davidson a little bit before the coaching change. He reached out and asked about my interest level. I told him that I would be interested, because I had talked with Coach (Joey) McGuire while he was coaching at Baylor and he has a great relationship with my head Coach (Gary) Joseph.

"I had just finished a virtual visit with another program and Coach Davidson told me they were going to call. I ended up going to bed and they texted me, but I had fallen asleep. Coach McGuire texted me and said to call him in the morning, so I called him first thing and we talked about their interest in me.

"I knew he wanted to offer, but what I thought was really cool, is that I could tell he wanted to offer me a scholarship but Coach McGuire wanted to talk with my high school coach first. We finished our call and he immediately called Coach Joseph, then spoke with him about the offer.

"After that, he asked me to call him right back and told me that he had his eye on me for a while, and that I was one of the guys he has wanted for a while. We talked about how he knows the program and coaches at Katy, and that he trusts in the development and the types of players that come out of this program."

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect went on to share his thoughts on the new Texas Tech head coach.

"Coach McGuire is a great person, a great coach. I'm looking forward to building a relationship with him, because my coaches and everyone I have talked with all say he is a great coach."

Kana is still working through his recruiting process to close the year, all while juggling the playoffs during his senior season, but the standout defender will be in attendance next weekend when the Red Raiders host Oklahoma State.

"Yes, I'm going to take an unofficial visit to Texas Tech next weekend for the game. I'm looking to make a trip up to Lubbock, go to the game, see the campus and meet with the coaching staff. Also, I'm looking into Engineering as a major, so I want to look at that aspect of the university and campus."

Currently rated a 5.7 three-star prospect, Kana is listed as the No. 18 overall inside linebacker prospect in the country and the No. 77 overall prospect on the Rivals Texas Top 100 for the 2022 class.