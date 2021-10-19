Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Wells previews K-State matchup and more

Tuesday Takeaways is brought to you by our friends at Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. in Lubbock. Give them a visit if you're in town for some great local craft beer unique to Lubbock and West Texas.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells addressed the media on Tuesday morning to go over the Red Raiders' next matchup against Kansas State slated for Saturday morning. Here's what the Red Raider head man had to say.

- Wells mentioned his respect for Kansas State's staff including head coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats currently have a two-game win streak over the Red Raiders heading into Saturday's matchup.

- Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn are the names to watch on the Wildcat offense. Wells called Vaughn one of the best backs in the country while Thompson is a gritty player with a lot of moxie. Daniel Green leads the defense. Wells said another area to watch is kickoff return. He said that's a big part of their game.

- The Red Raiders have won back-to-back road games in the Big 12. Wells said the sense of urgency has to remain the same when they want to stack success. They've bounced back after losses but need to be consistent. "There's a lot I think for us to be motivated to find a way to stack success," Wells said. He mentioned the team has resiliency and now the next step is taking that next step.

- The keys to victory is knowing where Vaughn is at all times. Another key is getting the ball into the hands of the Red Raider playmakers. Kickoff and punt coverage needs to be on point. He mentioned last season's loss coming down to special teams plays including missed field goals and tackles costing a total of 13 points in that loss.

- Roles reversed – how has he assessed his own issues at kick return for the Red Raiders? Wells said he doesn't want to make it sound like an excuse but they've had to rotate some guys because of injury. Last week against Kansas, Wells said they didn't have many opportunities, which was only three kickoffs. He said that's an area that's just been okay for them and they need to be better at it.

- A good note is Texas Tech has been challenged by facing good kickoff returners but they've held them in check. He said it seems like they've gone up against a legit kick returner every week with more to come. Trey Wolff has kicked very well and coverage by Dadrion Taylor, Tyrique Matthews and some others have been consistent for them.

- Wells compared Vaughn to K-State alumnus Darren Sproles. Vaughn can leave next year for the NFL, which Wells said, "I hope he does," while laughing.

- Wells said the team and everyone is focused on just winning the next one even if it means being bowl eligible.

- Dawson Deaton missing time is big. Wells said you miss his physicality, leadership and presence, but the depth has been showing great things with him out. They all communicate the same way and it's all about cross training.

- Running the ball is an emphasis for the Red Raiders. Wells said Sonny Cumbie has done a great job spreading the ball around into the hands of different players in the run game. Wells said it helps with practice and getting guys motivated week-to-week.