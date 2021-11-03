Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Red Raiders closer to opening tipoff

In Lubbock looking for a family-friendly environment with great craft beer and even craft soda on-tap!? Look no further than Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Dos Doctores! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Nadolny out for some time, Shannon Jr.

Clarence Nadolny will miss some time early this season as he will be out from what sounds like an injury, according to Mark Adams. The first-year Red Raider head coach added Nadolny is a few weeks away from returning to action, but is progressing every day in rehab. Terrence Shannon Jr. didn't play in either closed-door scrimmage, but he's shooting the ball well. While availability was going on with Adams, Shannon Jr. was on the floor shooting the ball well.

What they learned from the scrimmages

Although he couldn't discuss the scrimmages much, Adams said the team learned a lot about themselves from those two events. The focus during the past few weeks was to grow together and learn where they excel and what areas they lack in. Adams said the two teams they played exposed them in the areas they need work in. Kevin McCullar said the team has plenty of focus on getting better, but as it is every year turnovers are crucial in keeping those numbers low. He said the team wants to keep that number in the single digits each night out. "We definitely got to improve on that," McCullar said. "That's early on with every team I've been on at Tech. Turnovers is a big key. once we understand that and play with 10 or 9 or less turnovers, which is what great teams do in March, then we'll be a great team."

McCullar expected to be at the point

Adams said McCullar was able to play in their last scrimmage at played extremely well. One thing that hasn't been solidified though is the rotation. Adams said one thing about this team is they have tremendous depth throughout. McCullar has been a staple on the Texas Tech defense and plays with great toughness. Adams said previously that the ball will be in McCullar's hands first on offensive possessions. Another name competing at the one is Mylik Wilson, Adams said. Wilson fills up the stat sheet and has great experience as well. Being a tremendous athlete, Wilson will be a great asset at point guard behind McCullar. McCullar talked about Wilson a bit and said he's a great facilitator that has already been a great addition to the team.



North Florida attacks from three-point range