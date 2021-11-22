Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Adams talks upcoming game against Omaha

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Dos Doctores! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

The Red Raiders will host Omaha on Tuesday night followed with a Saturday contest against Lamar as the team heads through Thanksgiving break.

Texas Tech and Mark Adams took care of business in South Padre Island over Incarnate Word this past Saturday to move to 4-0 in the early year. Here's what Adams had to say about the trip and the next game.

TJ Shannon Jr. and Clarence Nadolny made their debut against Incarnate Word. Shannon Jr. was back at doing what he does best, according to Adams, and that's scoring the basketball. The Chicago-native pitched in 16 in his 2021 debut and shared the ball well, Adams said. The past four months going through the NBA process and betting on himself to improve into a first-round pick has been tough, Adams said.

Nadolny did not score but Adams said he liked the Frenchman's defense and stealing ability in Saturday's win.

"(Shannon) was able to workout with us off-and-on the last two or three weeks, but, again, he brings with him a lot os experience from what he did last year," Adams said. "He knows our system on both ends of the floor, especially on the defensive side and he was – you look back last year – one of our best defensive players, so right now as we look at this team I think our offense is further along then I thought it would be ... Defensively though we got a lot of work to do ... We'll work on defense probably about 70% of practice today."

Comparing opponents, Adams said Omaha is not much different than Incarnate Word or North Florida. They're teams that know the three-ball is one way to get an upset. An area the Red Raiders are concerned with and working on is their transition defense guarding threes. Adams said they have a big respect for these teams that are three-point shooting groups.

Adams said learning the new defensive system it's taking a little longer than expected, but he and his coaching staff believe they have the right guys to get them to where they want to be. Daniel Batcho, the transfer from Arizona, was a great rim protector on the inside and was the team's leading rebounder against Incarnate Word. He said they need more presence in that area, which Batcho can provide.

Offensive rebounding has been key for the Red Raiders, but Adams said it's actually quite the double-edged sword.

"We're sending so many guys to the offensive rebound that we're also not getting back, so it hurts your transition defense," Adams said. "We got to do a better job. Our guys are putting a great emphasis on getting those second and third shots and trying to score on missed baskets, but at the same time we've got to make that transition and to sprint back and do a better job trying to match-up. that's been one of the biggest areas that we need to improve on."

The next two home games are important as they're the final two games for about two weeks. Adams said about 2,000-3,000 students have been to each game for far, but he's hoping having friends and family in the stands the next two games will help get the team to 6-0 before its break and first true road contest on Dec. 1 against Providence.

When asked about recruiting, Adams said Pop Isaacs and Robert Jennings will be great fits for what they're trying to build for the future. However, the biggest info dropped during the answer was he's hoping to get another commitment 'pretty soon.'