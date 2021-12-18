Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Adams reviews Texas Tech's loss to Gonzaga

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams met with the media after a tough 69-55 loss to No. 5 Gonzaga in Phoenix on Saturday. Here's a few takeaways from the postgame press conference.

... Adams said they felt like they were playing catch-up all day. Gonzaga was efficient. Adams thinks the Red Raiders did a good job guarding and containing the Bulldogs' bigs, but they failed at limiting three-point shots on defense.

... Adams said it was about 50/50 on Terrence Shannon Jr. going before the game. However, they held him out to get him to 100%. He's a difference maker. He decided to come back to school after being a possible second-round pick in the NBA. "We missed him today."

... Adonis Arms and Clarence Nadolny were bright spots for the Red Raiders. He was proud of those guys stepping up. He said giving up seven offensive rebounds met one of their goals. Daniel Batcho continues to grow and improve game-to-game.

... Bryson Williams has hit a bit of a slump on offense. Adams said they need to find different ways to score the ball, but expects Williams to get back to being one of their leading scorers on offense.

... Adams wants to put his guys in position to score. Some nights, though, they're a great perimeter shooting team then the next they're good in the paint. He said the unbalanced offense Saturday afternoon was also due to Gonzaga's talent.

... He also shared that Texas head coach Chris Beard gave him some pointers and discussed the Bulldogs prior to the game. Beard told him to be ready because Gonzaga is a good team.