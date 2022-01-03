Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Adams previews Iowa State

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Mark Adams addressed the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Red Raiders' Wednesday night road matchup against Iowa State.

No. 25 Texas Tech opens the Big 12 Conference slate against No. 11 Iowa State behind schedule because of a postponement within the Oklahoma State program. The Red Raiders and Cowboys were scheduled to play on New Year's Day.

Here's what Adams had to say on Monday.

... Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mylik Wilson will remain out on Wednesday. Wilson will miss a couple of more weeks, Adams said, but Shannon might be back against No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 11, meaning he'll also miss the No. 6 Kansas game on Saturday.

... Adams said the Big 12 is as good as it has ever been. His team is excited to get it going, since they missed the Oklahoma State opener. He said playing in Ames, Iowa, is a big challenge to play in because of the environment.

... Adams said this is round one of 18. In round one, they're going to see a similar team as themselves: defensive minded.

... Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, is one of the better players in the Big 12. Adams said they have size, a balanced attack, but they've been preparing for him. They know they'll have their hands full, but they need to keep calm and keep their composure. Adams said it'll be a slugfest early on, but they'll both be challenged on offense.

... This is one of the few times they're spending time preparing for a team that mirrors themselves. They'll make some adjustments with their second team in practice. The thing is they both, Texas Tech and Iowa State, hand their hats on defense.

... As far as where the Red Raiders are, Adams said they need to be more aggressive on the offensive end than they have been the past few games. Their achilles hill right now has been taking care of the basketball.

... Adonis Arms has been told he has a tremendous upside, but Adams said Arms finally seeing it himself. His progress has been great, he's maturing. One of the better things he's seen from Arms is ability to share the ball.

... One of the reasons this team has taken steps forward is the fact they're sharing the ball. They need to do that to get three-point shots up. Adams said they're near the top behind the arc in the Big 12 and it does with penetrating the paint then dishing the ball out. He tilted his hat to Kevin McCullar for his seven-assist night the previous game.