Two Docs Brewing Co. Takeaways: Adams, players talk win over Alabama State

Tuesday Takeaways is brought to you by our friends at Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. in Lubbock. Give them a visit if you're in town for some great local craft beer unique to Lubbock and West Texas.

Davion Warren chipped in 15 points in a 75-53 win over Alabama State on Tuesday afternoon. Adonis Arms put up 11. Here's what the two Red Raiders had to say following the game along with head coach Mark Adams .

... The Red Raiders were rusty at the beginning of the game. A combined six turnovers between the two teams in the first two minutes of the game led to a timeout on the floor to regroup. Both players said they needed to stay the course despite the Hornets pulling in front 12-10 early. Adams chimed in while Warren wrapped up his answer regarding the first minutes of play saying, "they kept listening to all of my positive comments," followed with laughter. In the end, the team was just feeling out the Alabama State defense.

... With the postponement of the Oklahoma State New Year's Day matchup, the players said they're focusing in on the next game, which will be Iowa State on Jan. 5. However, they will get some valuable rest with the delay to get Big 12 ready.

... Adams took over on the mic and was asked about the slow start and what was changed to get on track.

"Yeah, we changed lineups. We put our second group in and they got us going. Our first group was out there - they were lethargic. We didn't think they were giving us the effort we needed and had several turnovers. We put that other group in and they got us started, got momentum going and just played off of that. We always talk about the most aggressive team wins and we weren't at the start of the game. So, really pleased to see the effort from Clarence (Nadolny) and Daniel (Batcho). Both of those guys made some big plays for us and Marcus (Santos-Silva).

... Adams said the eight-day layoff is disappointing. their sympathy goes out to Oklahoma State, though. Adams also said the college basketball world looks to be heading for more game cancellations. He thinks there will be more changes, but they'll control what they can control. For now, Iowa State is on deck, but Adams reiterated that even that game could change with the unknowns that are ahead.

... Batcho's future is right just ahead of him, Adams said. His length and athleticism changes the game. Moving forward, he's gotten better and better on offense.

... Terrence Shannon Jr. didn't play once again, but Adams said he's still rehabbing and is day-to-day.

... Kevin Obanor clocked in five minutes in the first half as a starter. Adams said Obanor didn't get off to a good start and used this as a teaching moment. He said when guys don't do too well then they sit and think about things from an execution standpoint. He added it was a time for KO, as they call him around the facility, to do that on the bench and understand what they wanted that first half. It was a poor shooting night for Obanor and he was frustrated. He has to learn there's more ways to contribute other than scoring, Adams added.

... Sardaar Calhoun played six minutes and 47 seconds on Tuesday - he's played in eight games so far on the year, and took advantage of his time against the Hornets, sinking two 3-pointers in his short time played. Adams said that's what Calhoun does - makes threes. He mentioned how proud he was of him to come off the bench and get points.