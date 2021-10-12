Two Docs Brewing Co. presents Tuesday's Takeaways

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

In Lubbock looking for a family-friendly environment with great craft beer and even craft soda on-tap!? Look no further than Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave.

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells addressed the media on Tuesday morning. The Red Raiders are 4-2 after dropping a home game to TCU. Next on the schedule is Kansas on the road.

Here's what to take away from his press conference.

- Reggie Pearson and Marquis Waters were two of three starting safeties out against the Horned Frogs. The Red Raider defense struggled and are a high value in the run game, which the Red Raiders struggled with by far in Big 12 Conference play so far.

- Kansas has a couple of young players in the backfield. Wells said they'll be ready for their best.

- Wells said they run a four-man front more than a three-man front, believe it or not. They run a linebacker down when only three are lined up on the defensive line - he added sometimes they bring more guys down. He mentioned they make calls because they're calculated and game planned throughout the week. "We got to tighten it up. We got to get better schematically ... This week's different." He mentioned every week it's about football and game planning.

- When asked if he expected the rest of the Big 12 to run the ball against them, Wells said Kansas specifically already runs the ball so they expect that from the Jayhawks.

- Wells said one Saturday isn't going to define him. He said he won't let anyone out work him. When you lose, you try to not let it demoralize you. He said he looks back to see what went wrong and what went well. Wells mentioned Sunday was not fun just like the rest of Saturday. But, it's about today. He had disappointed players on Saturday that have turned it around to focus on getting win No. 5 on the season this week.