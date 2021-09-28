Two Docs Brewing Co. presents Tuesday's Takeaways

In Lubbock looking for a family-friendly environment with great craft beer and even craft soda on-tap!? Look no further then Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

Marquis Waters done for the year

DB Marquis "Muddy" Waters suffered a pectoral injury when trying to tackle Texas RB Bjian Robinson in Texas Tech's blowout loss to the Longhorns. Waters will need surgery and is out for the year per head coach Matt Wells. The Duke transfer didn't redshirt while he was a Blue Devil and has the option to return next year with the Red Raiders.

What has to be done to play better...

Texas Tech is 1-10 in true road games since 2019. The team they beat just that one time was West Virginia in Morgantown, which is coming up this Saturday. Wells said to be better and win those they must play better defense and run the ball well. He thinks those are the two keys to win especially with a backup QB moving into the starting role. Henry Colombi played against WVU last year and is familiar with the Mountaineers. Wells said every game is a new game and Colombi is excited to play and they're confident in him to take over. The Red Raiders getting set and ready to go won't change. Wells was asked how the team communicates alignments, plays, etc. He said it's not one player's responsibility but all 11 who are on the field. "They get a signal - they'll get lined up," Wells said. "Get the signal, get in alignment, get in the stance, key, and then go play football like your hair is on fire. There's some things that are very, very fundamental with football that you can't skip those steps and you can't change them in the middle of the year.

What West Virginia brings