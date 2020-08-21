RedRaiderSports - Two Docs Brewing Co. presents This Week's 10 Thoughts

In Lubbock looking for a family-friendly environment with great craft beer and even craft soda on-tap!? Look no further then Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Cherry Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy In the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

1. Krista Gerlich already putting in work

New women's basketball coach Krista Gerlich has already made a splash debut just two days into her new journey. On Thursday, four-star recruit Chantae Embry announced she would be continuing her career at Texas Tech - after announcing her top four which did not include the Lady Raiders. Embry is currently ranked as the No. 81 player in the nation, according to ESPNW recruiting rankings. A big landing this early into the process is a huge deal. Looking into the whole situation, I'm thinking Embry may have wanted to play for Gerlich but just didn't want to go to UT-Arlington, Gerlich's last stop. Now, Gerlich has the Division I university to work with as well as a brand new basketball facility. Expect this train to keep rolling.

Thought it couldn't get better? Think again. That commit was followed by the news that two of the biggest weapons the Lady Raiders have are staying put in Lubbock...

Texas Tech officials confirm tonight that Lexi Gordon and Chrislyn Carr have decided to stay at Texas Tech. #Wreckem — David CollieronTV (@CollieronTV) August 21, 2020

Gordon and Carr were vital last year in a turnaround winning season. Without COVID-19 getting in the way, this team had a good shot at hosting the Women's NIT first round. That's progress you'll take. Obviously, the firing of Marlene Stollings, a reason why Gordon transferred in from UCONN, played part in the two opening their recruitment for the short period of time. Gerlich said during her introductory press conference that she would immediately get to work in knowing her new team and keeping the pieces together. The two ended up sticking with the Lady Raiders making Gerlich's week even better.

2. The latest on TJ Vasher

At the beginning of the week, I asked coach Matt Wells about receiver TJ Vasher's status. He previously was focusing on his academics and was supposed to be on the team this week. That wasn't the case. Things may have changed though as of Thursday night with the senior receiver.

Pulled It Off Catch Y’all Between The Lines 😈🤟🏾 — R.I.P. 2Mama (@VashForSiXX) August 21, 2020

That's a positive we'll all take. As I said on the recent episode of "From Here, It's Podible", there is a ton of depth at the position and the younger players may have been closing in on moving up the depth chart if Vasher would miss. You wouldn't hurt much with his loss. Adding him back to the mix and having him as the threat he is though only benefits the offense.

3. Red Raiders set for first scrimmage

This Saturday will be the first scrimmage for the Red Raiders. Even though media isn't able to attend, I'm expecting to see Alan Bowman as your starting QB with Erik Ezukanma and Vasher on the outside. Inside could be Dalton Rigdon or someone like KeSean Carter. Running back is going to be an area to watch just like the tackle positions on the offensive line. As Wells said they're now able to get some takeaways with the pads now strapped on for the guys on both sides of the trenches. Defensively, I'm expecting to see a few new faces in the second and third levels. Eric Monroe will be a DB to watch, see where he takes his snaps at whether that's corner or safety. Riko Jeffers, Krishon Merriweather and Brandon Bouyer-Randle - sign me up for the projected best linebacker unit in the Big 12. I'm excited to hear how they perform.

4. One week from high school football...

Next week, Ben Golan, Billy Watson and myself will be in Eastland, Texas, to watch Texas Tech QB commit Behren Morton... live... in person. This will be the first sporting event I will have watched since Texas Tech baseball's last game at home in early March. The guidelines will be different. Not seeing a full stadium will be different. But the game will be the same. Eastland will be hosting Wall, too, so we're in for a good one.

5. If you're a WWE fan, go follow 90's WWE on Twitter.

If you were a WWE fan during the "attitude era" then please give this page a follow. Their content is gold and nostalgic. It takes me back to the good days of watching Eddie Guerrero and Edge battle it out. Mix in some Hardy Boyz and I'm in.

Finding out that The Undertaker and Kane aren't really brother's https://t.co/3VAgJHVaG8 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 14, 2020

WAIT A MINUTE! THAT'S THE WARRIOR'S MUSIC! pic.twitter.com/BERlE95D8f — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 6, 2020

Me in public: My headphones: pic.twitter.com/DYBxQbcCdC — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 6, 2020

6. The year of the transfer?

Mac McCLung. Marcos Santos-Silva. Eric Monroe. Chadarius Townsend. Even Lexi Gordon. Those transfers, along with others I missed, are in key spots. (I'm including Gordon here being she is a transfer from UCONN with a new coach and chance to make an impact despite being here already) This transfer trend at Texas Tech hit the ground running with Chris Beard landing Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens. Yes, transfers have always been a thing and Texas Tech has been a player. The past two-three years though have been exceptional. Now we're ready to see three programs on campus locked in on riding their transfer players to success. Beard's done it and has his team on top. Now, can Gerlich and Wells find that magic that Beard did and turn two bottom Big 12 teams into dogs in the fight for the conference every year? I think they can.

7. Seattle Seahawks linebacker unit is scary good

I was scrolling through Twitter and saw the first image of Jordyn Brooks in his Seattle Seahawks uniform. Being a Cowboys fan, I believe we have a linebacker corps that could arguably be one of the best in the league. But, if Brooks translates his senior year into the NFL right next to Bobby Wagner then I would hate to be in the NFC West. Wagner and Brooks together sounds like a terrifying mix in the middle along with Jamal Adams now at safety. Oh boy, I'm getting nervous just typing that.

8. Boban Marjanovic is a basketball treasure

My Dallas fandom is showing here again. But anyone can enjoy this interview from Boban following the Mavericks win on Wednesday night over the Clippers.

Boban “You Rang?” Marjanović on Inside The NBA 🤣🤣🤣



“Thank you for choosing me and not Luka!”

(🎥 @nbaontnt) pic.twitter.com/LMKjVTyo9Y — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 20, 2020

9. Recommendation of the Week: "Basketball (and Other Things) by Shea Serrano

If you enjoy the NBA then this is one you need on your bookshelf. Shea Serrano's writing is exceptional. Each chapter brings its own unique and creative theory or question. He breaks it down to where it doesn't feel like you're reading a manual or script. It flows great and the artwork is incredible. Go follow Arturo Torres on Instagram while you're at it. He has done all of the illustrations for Serrano's pieces over the years. Some examples:

I have a couple of Arturo's pieces hanging in the house and they're definitely noticeable great conversation starters.

10. What's new at Two Docs Brewing Co.