Welcome to this week's edition of the Two-4-Tuesday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 15 days away from the beginning of spring practice. On the recruiting front, the Red Raiders 2025 class is ranked #13 overall. RedRaiderSports caught up with two recent targets to get their thoughts on the offer from Texas Tech as well as their thought on the program and more.
Frisco (TX) Lone Star High School 2026 strongside defensive end Christopher Knauls picked up an offer from the Red Raiders on February 25. At the time, it was his second offer, with his first being from Grambling State. He has since added one from Colorado.
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruiting process is going well!"
Can you describe getting your offer from Texas Tech?
"It was a dream come true getting the offer from Texas Tech."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"I feel like Texas Tech is an amazing football program. I can't wait to meet the staff and players as well."
Who is your favorite sports team, and why?
"My favorite sports team is the The Lone Star Rangers because we are one of the best programs in the state of Texas! We have a great coaching staff and a group of guys who couldn't ask for anything else."
The Red Raiders offered 2027 Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley HS tight end Jeramie Cooper on January 17. The offer was his first, and he has since added one from Nebraska and Baylor. He was named First Team All-District 3-6A selection as an H-Back for the Panthers.
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruiting process right now is going great. I really haven't had too much going on other than some interviews. Overall, it is good."
Can you describe getting your first offer from Texas Tech?
"It felt great! I have been waiting for that moment, staying humble and continuing to work until I was blessed to receive an offer from any school. But I am glad to see that Texas Tech was the first program to see potential in me."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"My thoughts on the Texas Tech program are that they are still building it, which is good. They have had some guys come out of there, and everyone knows that's where Patrick Mahomes went. So there is still more building going on."
What is your favorite sports team, and why?
"To be honest, I couldn't tell you who my favorite sports team is right now. There are so many great teams, so to choose one right now is difficult."
