Welcome to this week's edition of the Two-4-Tuesday. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are 15 days away from the beginning of spring practice. On the recruiting front, the Red Raiders 2025 class is ranked #13 overall. RedRaiderSports caught up with two recent targets to get their thoughts on the offer from Texas Tech as well as their thought on the program and more.

Frisco (TX) Lone Star High School 2026 strongside defensive end Christopher Knauls picked up an offer from the Red Raiders on February 25. At the time, it was his second offer, with his first being from Grambling State. He has since added one from Colorado.

How is the recruiting process going for you?

"The recruiting process is going well!"

Can you describe getting your offer from Texas Tech?

"It was a dream come true getting the offer from Texas Tech."

What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?

"I feel like Texas Tech is an amazing football program. I can't wait to meet the staff and players as well."

Who is your favorite sports team, and why?

"My favorite sports team is the The Lone Star Rangers because we are one of the best programs in the state of Texas! We have a great coaching staff and a group of guys who couldn't ask for anything else."