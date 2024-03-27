With spring football and recruiting picking up, I had to make a Part Two for this week's Two-4 Tuesday . So, let's take a look at some other Red Raider offers.

Ty Johnson. 2027 wide receiver, Lampasas, Texas. (Lampasas High School). Not rated by Rivals.

Texas Tech offered 2027 Lampasas (TX) HS wide receiver Ty Johnson on March 23 after he visited the 806 this weekend. It was his first offer.

How was your visit to Texas Tech last weekend?

"The visit was amazing! Everyone was very nice and treated me like a part of their family. They were very welcoming. The field that they are remodeling is very cool. I could definitely see myself playing there."

How is the recruiting process going for you?

"The recruiting process is moving along just as it needs to. I have one school interested in me, so I'm excited for these next three years and what I can do for myself."

Can you describe getting your first offer from Texas Tech?

"One way to describe my first offer from Texas Tech is just exciting!"

What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?

"My thoughts on the Texas Tech football program are good. I love that everyone treats each other like family."

Who is your favorite sports team, and why?

"My favorite sports team has to be the Arizona Cardinals because I grew up in Arizona watching Larry Fitzgerald."