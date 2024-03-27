Two-4-Tuesday Part II: Red Raiders offer two 2027 recruits
With spring football and recruiting picking up, I had to make a Part Two for this week's Two-4 Tuesday. So, let's take a look at some other Red Raider offers.
Ty Johnson. 2027 wide receiver, Lampasas, Texas. (Lampasas High School). Not rated by Rivals.
Texas Tech offered 2027 Lampasas (TX) HS wide receiver Ty Johnson on March 23 after he visited the 806 this weekend. It was his first offer.
How was your visit to Texas Tech last weekend?
"The visit was amazing! Everyone was very nice and treated me like a part of their family. They were very welcoming. The field that they are remodeling is very cool. I could definitely see myself playing there."
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruiting process is moving along just as it needs to. I have one school interested in me, so I'm excited for these next three years and what I can do for myself."
Can you describe getting your first offer from Texas Tech?
"One way to describe my first offer from Texas Tech is just exciting!"
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"My thoughts on the Texas Tech football program are good. I love that everyone treats each other like family."
Who is your favorite sports team, and why?
"My favorite sports team has to be the Arizona Cardinals because I grew up in Arizona watching Larry Fitzgerald."
Kaden McCarty. 2027 strongside defensive end, Houston, Texas. (Cypress Ridge High School). Not rated by Rivals.
The Red Raiders offered Houston (TX) Cypress Ridge 2027 strongside defensive end Kaden McCarty on March 18. It was his first offer, and he has also visited TCU.
How is the recruiting process going for you?
"The recruiting process for me so far has been amazing. Especially for me, only being a freshman 14 years old and having the interest I do now is a dream."
Can you describe getting the offer from Texas Tech?
"Getting my first offer from a Power Four Division One school is what every player dreams of. Hearing the words "Going to offer you a scholarship" for the first time will always stick with me, especially after how hard I worked."
What are your thoughts on the Texas Tech football program?
"The Texas Tech football program seems amazing. Their new facility should be amazing, and I heard the atmosphere is incredible. I cannot wait to be around that environment this spring or summer."
Who is your favorite sports team, and why?
"My favorite sports team is the Houston Texans. For me living in Texas, football is a big part of our state. One of the big players I grew up seeing was big number 99, JJ Watt, and watching his aggression on the field was something special."
—————————————
Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.
Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.
Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports
Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.