Texas Tech ended their three-game home stand with a 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech on Monday, despite continuing to struggle with turnovers, tallying 20 in the contest.

The Red Raiders looked good early in the first half, but a late 10-2 run cut the lead to five as the Bulldogs got hot from deep and Texas Tech got very sloppy.

Kevin Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders, tallying 15 points and 8 rebounds. The veteran, along with De’Vion Harmon took over in the second half of the contest.

“I thought De’Vion Harmon had a really good game,” Adams said. “I really appreciated his six assists and only one turnover, again that’s one of our biggest challenges is taking care of the ball and he did that.”

Adams also said he was pleased with the Red Raiders effort on the defensive boards, only allowing seven offensive rebounds from the Bulldogs.

“That was our bright spot,” Adams said. “We did a great job rebounding and we met our goal of holding them to single digit offensive rebounds.”

Pop Isaacs once again struggled with turnovers, but helped Texas Tech with his ten points, including two key three pointers in the second half.

“For Pop it’s been somewhat of a roller coaster,” Adams said. “We want him to find that consistency, but he’s working really hard. It’s going to take a little while for these guys to grow up.”

Harmon continued to bring energy, with multiple fast break points, especially a big one after a block from KJ Allen on the defensive end. Harmon finished with 15 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds while Allen tallied two blocks.

“He was one of the guys that we pointed out in the locker room postgame,” Adams said. “We think of him as our Charles Barkley, he plays tough and aggressive. He hangs in there, makes plays on both end of the floor. He’s been a little nervous too, I expect a better version of KJ in the near future.”

Texas Tech’s 14-1 run in the second half was fueled by Harmon and some good ball movement that gave the Red Raiders cushion to close out the slugfest.

Next for the Red Raiders is a trip to Maui where they will see a top-ten opponent in Creighton a week from today.