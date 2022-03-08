Tuesday Takeaways presented by Two Docs Brewing Co.

Two Docs has plenty of room for your next outing with a local food truck onsite guaranteed to pair well with a Buddy Hoppy IPA or Chilton Gose! Stop by this Red Raider owned establishment for your next pint or grab some beer-to-go and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Two Docs has whatever you need to satisfy your beer craving!

... Mark Adams and Co. completed a perfect home season going 18-0. The energy and confidence inside the United Supermarkets Arena easily translates to those wins and fuels the team.

But, the gas somehow runs out for the Red Raiders on the road.

A loss in Stillwater to Oklahoma State this past Saturday was crushing to the Red Raiders and fans. A 3-7 record highlights a Texas Tech season that some thought was good enough to at least grab Adams the Big 12 Coach of the Year award and Bryson Williams the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year accolade.

Adams said he wishes he knew what the cause of the road woes are for his team. However, those road games are technically a thing of the past now until next season.

Adams thinks his team is successful in neutral site games, which is at least guaranteeing the Red Raiders two more games – at least one Big 12 Tournament matchup and at least one NCAA Tournament game. Adams said they've beaten good teams on the road and can do it, but it wasn't the trend as often as they would've liked this year.

... Iowa State awaits Texas Tech on Thursday. Adams said the Cyclones, like the Red Raiders, are a changed team from when they played twice back in January. Adams said they'll have to take care of the ball and outrebound the Cyclones in order to advance. They're treating this as preparation to the Big Dance, Adams remarked.

... For the first time in quite awhile, Adams said his squad is expected to be fully healthy. That means Kevin McCullar is expected to be back on the court on Thursday. Adams and his coaching staff will have to figure out rotations, but he's happy to be heading into the postseason with all of his guys available.

... Regarding Williams, Adams said he's thrilled and loves coaching the Big 12 first-team selection for his senior year. He said Williams goes out and scores when asked and has been nothing but great for the Red Raiders.

... One of the most challenging things coming up is the opportunity to play Big 12 teams a could be third time in the tournament. Adams said teams know one another and adjustments are made every game. Their focused on Iowa State and fixing those mistakes made in the first two matchups in order to survive and advance in the conference tourney.