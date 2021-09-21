Tuesday's Takeaways presented by Two Docs Brewing Co.

Tuesday Takeaways is brought to you by our friends at Two Docs Brewing Co. located at 502 Texas Ave. in Lubbock. Give them a visit if you're in town for some great local craft beer unique to Lubbock and West Texas.

Matt Wells addressed the media on Tuesday focusing on the upcoming Big 12 opener against Texas scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday. Here's what he had to say.

- Wells said it's a strength vs strength deal when it comes to stopping the Texas rushing attack. To slow down Bijan Robison they'll need to be ready on the defensive line and at linebacker. All three Texas running backs are capable of bringing different aspects to the Longhorn run game.

- On defense, they want to control their effort and attitude to play hard in stopping the run. He wants them to populate the ball. Since Wells and Co. took the job they've emphasized not missing tackles. They've coached technique and running to the ball carrier.

- Tyler Shough was a bit banged up after the Florida International game specifically with his knee. He is fine and good to go. Expect SaRodorick Thompson also to play more than 10 snaps in the Big 12 opener. However, all the running backs will get carries but more will be given to the hot hand runner.

- Wells said last year's game is behind them but you do remember it. They remember what they did wrong in the Texas comeback in 2020. He said last year they put themselves in front of the Horns but found a way to drop that. They'll focus on starting strong then making sure to not make those crucial mistakes.

- Wells views every week as a benchmark to see where they're out. It doesn't need to be a conference game to evaluate, Wells said. Every game is a test to get better. On a similar but different note - Wells was asked if Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC adds more to this game: "Only for (the media.) It's the first time I thought about it in three-four days."

- Wells mentioned he thinks Texas' defensive front is the best one they'll face to this point. This will be a big challenge for his offensive line.

- TCU has handled Texas over the past years, which means Sonny Cumbie's experience with Texas is a plus. However, they have different people in different roles that can help in game planning, prep, etc. The difference is though is a new coach and new schemes will be in play here. A whole lot of knowledge is now player driven in a game like this.

- Wells said it would be great for Tech and Texas to be able to have an extended home-and-home agreement. He mentioned Lubbock and its businesses having a tremendous benefit to the series if it is going to happen.

- Wells said his team has practiced mastering situations in practice such as winning close games, coming back, etc. He said improvement has been shown in the non-conference slate already.

- Time of possession is important with four minutes left in the game. But, if he had to choose between time of possession and scoring points – he'll take the points. Combining the lead and having the time of possession on their side is obviously ideal.