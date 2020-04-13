The Texas Tech coaches continued the program's momentum on the recruiting trail this morning by landing another new commitment for the 2021 class.

Argyle offensive tackle Jack Tucker announced his commitment to the Red Raiders this morning.

What you need to know...

...Tucker announced his offer from Texas Tech on June 14th, 2019 after an on-campus camp with the Red Raiders

...the 6-foot-7, 265-pound prospect holds 17 total offers, including offers from Baylor, Auburn, Cal, Ole MIss, Arkansas, Purdue, USC, Minnesota and several others

...the standout offensive lineman visited the South Plains for both of the program's junior day and elite prospects events this year

Coach Wells' "First Round Draft Pick": "Every time that I visit, my family and I meet with Coach Wells in his office. He always talks with us one on one, and at first we were all getting to know one another, but the last few times we have mostly talked about his plans for the team. Coach Wells has really emphasized the strength and nutrition program, and his overall message to me has been around rebuilding the culture.

"He mentioned the culture wasn't in the right place when they first arrived at Tech and they are working to overhaul things. They are getting into year two and Coach Wells said things are getting way better, he wants to take things to the next level and make Texas Tech elite.

"Coach Wells calls me his 'first round draft pick' and Coach (Dave) Scholz believes that i can get up to 315-330 pounds of healthy weight as I develop at the next level."