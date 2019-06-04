TTU targeting another long outside WR for 2021
The Texas Tech coaches have started to offer more and more 2021 prospects during the most recent open evaluation period. John Paul II 2021 wide receiver Jerand Bradley is one of the underclassmen to add an offer from the Red Raiders this spring.
What you need to know
...Bradley announced his offer from Texas Tech on April 29th
...Texas Tech is the seventh Power Five offer for Bradley, joining Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nebraska and Purdue
...The underclassmen prospect now holds 11 total offers
#AGTG EXTREMELY excited to say i’ve received an offer from Texas Tech University⚫️🔴#Big12 #WreckEm #GunsUp #SaddleUp @CoachFilaTTU @coachDLSmith1 @Teaguefootball @SkysTheLimitWR @twftraining @Perroni247 @EJHolland247 @samspiegs @CoachWilliamsII pic.twitter.com/ouLsnZnNwy— Jᴱᖇᴬᴺᴰ Bᖇᴬᴰᴸᴱʸ ⭐️ (@JBradl9y) April 30, 2019
Priorities: "The things I look for in a school are that I want them to want me. They also have to value my Dad and my coaches, who train me and are great at developing and identifying talent. They are really helping me develop and get ready for the next level."
Visits: "I plan on visiting Texas Tech, Colorado, Nebraska, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Kansas and Arkansas. My family and I are planning to visit those schools over the summer."
Tobias' Film Eval: Watching Bradley's film it is clear that he has the potential of a big physical receiver that can play at the next level. What is so impressive about the 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect is that he has great body control at such a young age, and a knack to be able to keep both feet in bounds on catches towards the sidelines.
Bradley also has the ability to make big plays down the field after the catch by breaking multiple tackles to get a few extra yards. He finished his sophomore season with 44 catches for 852 yards and eight (8) touchdowns.