The Texas Tech coaches have started to offer more and more 2021 prospects during the most recent open evaluation period. John Paul II 2021 wide receiver Jerand Bradley is one of the underclassmen to add an offer from the Red Raiders this spring.

Coach (Joel) Filani has not told me exactly how he will use me, but I feel they would want me to come in and have an impact like Antoine Wesley or T.J. Vasher.

Priorities: "The things I look for in a school are that I want them to want me. They also have to value my Dad and my coaches, who train me and are great at developing and identifying talent. They are really helping me develop and get ready for the next level."

Visits: "I plan on visiting Texas Tech, Colorado, Nebraska, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Kansas and Arkansas. My family and I are planning to visit those schools over the summer."

Tobias' Film Eval: Watching Bradley's film it is clear that he has the potential of a big physical receiver that can play at the next level. What is so impressive about the 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect is that he has great body control at such a young age, and a knack to be able to keep both feet in bounds on catches towards the sidelines.

Bradley also has the ability to make big plays down the field after the catch by breaking multiple tackles to get a few extra yards. He finished his sophomore season with 44 catches for 852 yards and eight (8) touchdowns.