 RedRaiderSports - TTU offers standout Duncanville LB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 11:42:55 -0600') }} football Edit

TTU offers standout Duncanville LB

Duncanville 2022 LB Jordan Crook now holds 24 total offers from programs around the country
Duncanville 2022 LB Jordan Crook now holds 24 total offers from programs around the country (Ben Golan)
Matt Clare • RedRaiderSports
Recruiting Analyst
@MattClareRivals
I write about recruiting and tell stories, been in the game for five years. Thanks for reading, please @ me with any questions because this is all intended to be interactive.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}