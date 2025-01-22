Elite 2026 Prosper OT Bryce Gilmore on where Texas Tech stands for him

Recruiting season for 2026 prospects is beginning to heat up and Texas Tech is making sure to get involved in the fun. Hosting a bevy of prospects over the weekend for Junior Day, the Red Raiders welcomed in four-star Prosper (TX) OT Bryce Gilmore for his first visit to the 806.

“Junior day obviously went great. I loved it,” Gilmore told RedRaiderSports.com. “I put it in like my top three visits that I took, because it was honestly just an overall great visit. I love the vibe there. I love the energy they brought in, beginning through the end, and just the hospitality they showed throughout the whole day. And that was some of my highlights. I mean, getting to meet the whole coaching staff again and just seeing everybody, it was just a great visit.”

Director of Player Personnel Brian Nance has been a staple in recruiting the elite offensive lineman, but the visit gave Gilmore a chance to connect further with Tech’s offensive line coach Clay McGuire.

“He's a really cool dude. I love the way he was just talking to me and my parents basically, like, full time, really,” Gilmore said. “Just spending time with us and seeing if you're doing good, seeing if you need anything, just like always answering our questions and just always pushing for that. I mean, he was, he was a good dude from what he brought to the table, and he told me that when he came up here, too. So I'm really happy for that.”