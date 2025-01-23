DT Jaxson Wilson on Texas Tech: “It’s a really good place to be”

2027 Lakeview Centennial defensive lineman Jaxson Wilson has held his offer from Texas Tech for a while now. The 6-foot-2, 260 pound prospect announced his offer from the Red Raiders back in December 2023, over 12 months ago.

This past weekend Jaxson made the trip west to take in Texas Tech's Junior Day. It wasn't his first time in Lubbock, though. While in middle school, Wilson got to accompany his older brother Trey Wilson in Lubbock while Trey was being recruited as part of the 2023 class.

Overall, the Wilson family has been getting recruited by Joey McGuire since January 2021, when then-Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire offered Trey. Wilson ended up signing with Baylor where he spent the previous two seasons before transferring to SMU this off-season.

So despite being in Lubbock before, this past weekend was Jaxson Wilson's first time to really take in a Texas Tech visit of his own.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Wilson to recap his Junior Day visit and more.

What you need to know...

... Wilson holds seven offers to date, including Baylor, Grambling State, North Texas, Sam Houston, San Diego State, Texas Tech and UTSA

... As a sophomore Wilson recorded 49 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss and 9 sacks. Following the season he was named District 9-6A 2nd Team All-District Defensive Tackle.

... Texas Tech signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen out of Lakeview Centennial as part of the 2011 class. The Red Raiders have also offered Wilson's teammate, 2027 defensive back Montre Jackson.

Highlights from Junior Day in Lubbock: "It was really good. Like from the start, like in the meeting, he (McGuire) checked all the boxes. When coach McGuire was talking, he just checked all of my boxes. The whole team, like the players, they were grilling me. It just felt good, you know? The environment and everything, it's a really good place to be.

The staff is amazing. Texas Tech's staff is really amazing. Coach Juice, everyone really made me feel at home when I went. It was so perfect. I haven't been (to Lubbock) since the offer, and they really just made it feel like home. As soon as I walked in coach McGuire welcomed me with open arms, I talked to coach Juice for a long time too. It was perfect, you know? It made me feel like I was at home and that's really like one of my top options, for real."

Connection with head coach Joey McGuire: "I could really see myself playing for him. He's just a really good guy and an amazing coach. I know he would get me to where I wanna go. He's a great human. He cares a lot about his players and he really showed that (this weekend). When I was talking to the players, they were telling me like the real. He's a really good coach, I could really see myself playing for him."

Texas Tech facilities: Wilson has taken visits to places such as Baylor, Texas A&M, SMU, Houston, TCU and others, but says no other place can compare to Texas Tech right now when it comes to the football facilities.

"Oh, Tech's facilities are crazy. I'm not gonna lie, that's probably the best facilities I've ever seen. Those might be the best facilities in college football right now."