RedRaiderSports - TTU offers JUCO standout Iton

The Texas Tech coaches offered Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle Isaiah Iton this week, and the native Texan connected with RedRaiderSports to discuss.

What you need to know...

...Iton announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 18th, 2020

...the standout JUCO prospect is originally from the Houston area and attended Pearland High School

...originally a 2019 graduate, Iton signed with Northern Colorado after high school and spent one season with the Bears

...the 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect holds over 20 offers from programs across the country, including offers from Missouri, Baylor, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and others

Path to Hutchinson/JUCO: "I was very under-recruited out of high school, and it was either go D2 or JUCO. I chose Northern Colorado, but when I go there I wasn't happy. I started as a true freshman and played plenty of games, but I never felt comfortable there and it wasn't a fit.

"I left after my freshman year and transferred to Hutchinson, but then the season was cancelled. We ended up having Fall Camp and I was able to put together some updated tape, because our coaches treated it like a scrimmage or game."

Overall recruitment: "There are a lot of schools reaching out, it is really a blessing. Everything is coming together, even without the season, and all of my hard work is paying off. I received some offers after announcing my transfer, then a lot more this fall once my updated tape was out."

Important to you?: "I'm looking for a home. I want to come into a program where I can be dominant. I'm interested in a good culture and a program that wants to win. Also, I plan to major in Business Finance, so I want to look more into the options at each school."