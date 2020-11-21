RedRaiderSports - TTU offers JUCO standout Iton

TTU offers JUCO standout Iton
The Texas Tech coaches offered Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle Isaiah Iton this week, and the native Texan connected with RedRaiderSports to discuss.
What you need to know...
...Iton announced his offer from the Red Raiders on November 18th, 2020
...the standout JUCO prospect is originally from the Houston area and attended Pearland High School
...originally a 2019 graduate, Iton signed with Northern Colorado after high school and spent one season with the Bears
...the 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect holds over 20 offers from programs across the country, including offers from Missouri, Baylor, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and others
Path to Hutchinson/JUCO: "I was very under-recruited out of high school, and it was either go D2 or JUCO. I chose Northern Colorado, but when I go there I wasn't happy. I started as a true freshman and played plenty of games, but I never felt comfortable there and it wasn't a fit.
"I left after my freshman year and transferred to Hutchinson, but then the season was cancelled. We ended up having Fall Camp and I was able to put together some updated tape, because our coaches treated it like a scrimmage or game."
Overall recruitment: "There are a lot of schools reaching out, it is really a blessing. Everything is coming together, even without the season, and all of my hard work is paying off. I received some offers after announcing my transfer, then a lot more this fall once my updated tape was out."
Important to you?: "I'm looking for a home. I want to come into a program where I can be dominant. I'm interested in a good culture and a program that wants to win. Also, I plan to major in Business Finance, so I want to look more into the options at each school."
Blessed to Receive An Offer From Texas Tech University 🔴⚫️ #RedRaiders #GunsUp #WreckEm @CoachPRandolph @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/npjN4cPwCy— Isaiah.Iひ (@Isaiahiton2) November 18, 2020
Texas Tech offer: "Coach (Paul) Randolph and I have been talking. They just came on the scene with the offer, and I talked with Coach Randolph and Coach (Keith) Patterson. They like me a lot, and the coaches mentioned my aggression, my quickness, how I use my hands and how veratile that I could be. From watching my film, the coaches were saying that I could play inside or outside.
"We haven't talked much football or how I could fit into the defense, but we are supposed to do that soon. We are probably going to setup another call or Zoom later this week."
Know about Tech?: "I'm pretty familiar with Tech football. I know about Pat Mahomes and he played there. Plus, my best friend Gilbert (Ibeneme) plays there now."
Visits: "I have been doing a lot of virtual visits so far. They are good, mostly getting to know the whole coaching staff at a program and it plays a part in the whole process. I know that I won't be able to see anything until January, but it is helpful to learn more about each program and the coaching staff."
Decision Timeline: "I'm graduating in December, so right now I'm focused on my grades and finishing the semester. I want to take the holiday break, go home and talk with my parents about everything. I want to take my time with the decision."
Currently unrated, Iton now holds over 20-plus offers and continues to add new offers on a daily basis. RedRaiderSports will follow his recruitment through the early signing period next month.