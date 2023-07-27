TTU offers 2025 Duncanville cornerback Javion Holiday
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been focusing on their secondary in the 2024 recruiting class, with six defensive backs committed. But you can never have enough of them, so with that being the case, enter 2025 Duncanville CB Javion Holiday. The defensive back was competing at the SMU Mega Camp in June when he received an offer from the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Texas Tech offered him on June 2, and he is now up to 12 offers. They include Arizona State, Connecticut, Kansas, LSU, North Texas, Oregon, SMU, Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State, and Washington State.
... As a sophomore, he helped lead the Panthers to a perfect 15-0 record and the Texas 6A state championship.
Recruiting process:
"The recruiting process has been good, but it was a little stressful in the beginning."
Offer from Texas Tech:
"So, I was at the SMU Mega Camp, and it was kind of crazy because they told my mom about it and not me. Coach (Justin "Juice") Johnson and coach (Ryan) Conry were the ones who talked to her. She was telling me about the offer, and I also told her about the other ones I had received. They were coming to me left and right asking for my name and said they wanted to offer me. My mom just said she met the secondary coach (Marcel Yates), and they liked how I was playing and balling. She said they wanted to introduce themselves and offer me."
Recent camps attended:
"I went to the SMU Mega Camp and an Oregon camp. The SMU Mega camp was straight, and many schools were out there, with offers going out left and right. It gave us a chance to really showcase our skills and to be seen by a lot of the schools. I walked away with five offers from my performance at that camp alone. The Oregon camp was great, and it gave me the chance to perform in front of coaches."
Relationship with the Texas Tech coaches:
"I haven't really been able to talk to them since I am a junior and in the class of 2025. But coach Conry, coach Juice, and coach Yates offered me."
Any other visits or camps scheduled:
"No, I have nothing else scheduled since it's close to the season. So, I'm done camping for the summer. I don't want to risk any injuries."
Top Schools:
"I haven't gone for a visit there yet to get a feel for them. Honestly, though, I don't have a top 5, so it can go anyway. We just have to wait and see."
Javion Holiday is rated by Rivals as a 5.8 four-star cornerback in the 2025 class. He is the #28 cornerback and the #54 player in Texas.