The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been focusing on their secondary in the 2024 recruiting class, with six defensive backs committed. But you can never have enough of them, so with that being the case, enter 2025 Duncanville CB Javion Holiday. The defensive back was competing at the SMU Mega Camp in June when he received an offer from the Red Raiders.

... Texas Tech offered him on June 2, and he is now up to 12 offers. They include Arizona State, Connecticut, Kansas, LSU, North Texas, Oregon, SMU, Texas, Texas Southern, Texas State, and Washington State.

... As a sophomore, he helped lead the Panthers to a perfect 15-0 record and the Texas 6A state championship.

Recruiting process:

"The recruiting process has been good, but it was a little stressful in the beginning."

Offer from Texas Tech:

"So, I was at the SMU Mega Camp, and it was kind of crazy because they told my mom about it and not me. Coach (Justin "Juice") Johnson and coach (Ryan) Conry were the ones who talked to her. She was telling me about the offer, and I also told her about the other ones I had received. They were coming to me left and right asking for my name and said they wanted to offer me. My mom just said she met the secondary coach (Marcel Yates), and they liked how I was playing and balling. She said they wanted to introduce themselves and offer me."