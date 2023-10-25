The Texas Tech Red Raiders offered 2025 Houston (Cypress Falls) inside linebacker Kaleb Burns on October 11. The offer was his first from a Power Five conference, as his first was from UNLV. RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment.

What you need to know...

He has offers from Texas Tech, UNLV, and Baylor.

...This season, he has 54 tackles, with 11 for a loss, five sacks, and one pass breakup, per his MaxPreps page.

...He also competes in track, running the 200 meters.

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process has been going well for me. I have been going to different schools, and everyone has been really respectful towards my family and me. I have just been keeping my mind open and whatnot."

Getting the offer from Texas Tech: "I was excited because it was my first Power Five offer. I was blessed because it was a blessing having them reach out to me and put that trust in me, the coaching staff. Coach (Josh) Bookbinder called me and told me. He and Coach (James) Blanchard."

Relationship with the TTU coaching staff:

"I have a good relationship with them. Of course, I have talked to Coach Bookbinder and Coach Blanchard. I have also texted with most of the staff, and they are all very respectful."