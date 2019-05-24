In late February, Gruver tight end Jalin Conyers announced his first scholarship offer from Texas Tech. Since announcing that offer, the now four-star prospect burst onto the recruiting scene with 20-plus offers from programs across the country this off-season. Today, the standout prospect narrowed his options and released a Top 6 list of programs, including Texas Tech among his top options moving forward.

Conyers took a few minutes to share more about the whirlwind of new offers and interest this off-season, and exactly why the Red Raiders made his Top 6 list.



The 6-foot-5, 220-pound standout prospect had quite the run in the months of March and April, landing 11 new offers in March and 10 new offers in April, or roughly a new offer every other day for two straight months.

The new offers and recruiting wave also led to Conyers receiving an invitation to play in the All-American Bowl next January in San Antonio. "It was crazy," Conyers said. "It was kind of over-whelming at some points, but also very fun while it was all happening. That kind of thing just doesn't happen much around here.

"There were a lot of coaches coming to Gruver, talking with me and talking with my coaches. It has really varied from school to school, but some programs see me playing tight end, outside receiver and some want me to play defense." When it comes to the Red Raiders, the four-star prospect mentioned several reasons why Texas Tech made his top group of schools. "Texas Tech was my first offer, and it meant a lot to me." Conyers said. "They have really shown a lot of interest, I like the program, they have my major (Communications) and it feels like somewhere that I can be successful both on and off the field. The coaches have made me a priority and I really appreciate that.

"I also really like the city of Lubbock. I want to get down there again this summer and learn more about the program, the campus and just see how it goes." Conyers went on to share the message Matt Wells and the Texas Tech coaches have shared with him since offering. "I mostly speak with the head coach (Matt Wells) and Coach (Luke) Wells, his brother who coaches the tight ends," Conyers said. "They have been my main contacts, but I have also talked with Coach (David) Yost, the offensive coordinator. The Texas Tech coaches want me at tight end all the way, they have been pretty consistent with that. "We talked about how they developed successful tight ends while at Utah State, guys who have gone on to play in the senior bowl and get drafted into the NFL. They mostly talked about getting me the ball, putting me in a position to make plays and make sure that I have a good opportunity to become an asset to the team on offense. It is always good to hear that from the head coach, the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach."



When a prospect holds 20-plus offers, there are inevitably some programs that recruit them "harder" than others. The same held true for Conyers, who talked about how the Texas Tech coaches separated themselves from most others. "Yes, some schools offer and maybe call or message you once a week," Conyers said. "With the Texas Tech coaches, they communicate a lot. We talk about three times a week and they are texting me every single day. They send me hand written letters, and the coaches even sent letter to my little brothers and sisters, so that was unique.

"The Texas Tech coaches have come up to Gruver to see me at least 2-3 times this off-season, and they have visited just to spend time with our coaching staff as well. I can tell they are making the effort and making me a priority."



Picture from Kimberly Conyers' Twitter account, Jalin's Mother