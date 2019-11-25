The Red Raiders landed a commitment from Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji earlier today. The three-star prospect was one of the coaching staff's top remaining targets and a big win on the recruiting trail for Texas Tech.

Fouonji, a West Texas product, was one of the first 2020 prospects that new head coach Matt Wells contacted shortly after taking over at Texas Tech and that persistency was not lost on the standout receiver.

"I have been to Texas Tech a lot and I have seen what the program is all about," Fouonji said. "Between talking with Coach (Matt) Wells and Coach (Joel) Filani, I just thought it was the best fit for me on and off the field. It has been a long recruiting process, but I sat down with my parents each week and talked about where I was at with everything.



"I felt ready to make my decision, so I talked with my parents and then called Coach Wells. He was in the office and started screaming and hollering, so then everyone around him found out too."

Being around the program and visiting campus several times certainly helped the Red Raiders land Fouonji, but the standout prospect specifically mentioned a desire to help build something at Texas Tech.

"I know the team is losing games this season, but most of them have been very close games," Fouonji said. "The next step for them is recruiting and building the roster, and I know they already have some really good guys on the roster and have been adding even more in this 2020 recruiting class.

"I have been hearing a lot from other commitments, guys like Donovan (Smith), Tahj (Brooks) and Behren (Morton) have all reached out and let me know they wanted me to join the class. That was another positive for Texas Tech while I made my decision, because the connections with teammates and other players last longer than football."