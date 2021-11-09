TTU lands Cedar Hill DT Syncere Massey

The Red Raiders have found their new head football coach in former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire , and there is no better time to check out the site as he completes his staff and begins recruiting.

RedRaiderSports and Rivals are offering a free month of access during the month of November when you sign up using the promo code - TTUSEARCH

Massey's offer from the Red Raiders and new head coach Joey McGuire came next, and let's just say that things escalated quickly...

On Monday evening, Massey watched his teammates and friends - Jalon Peoples and Harvey Dyson - receive offers from Texas Tech and commit to the Red Raiders.

The 6-foot-5, 266-pound prospect landed new offers from LSU and Missouri in the month of October, but remained committed to the Sun Devils.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has now landed a trio of new 2022 commitments from Cedar Hill in one night.

Massey was already having reservations about his commitment to Arizona State, but seeing the coaching change at Texas Tech and the immediate opportunity to play with his teammates made his decision an easy one.

"Everyone knows that Coach (Joey) McGuire is a longtime coach at Cedar Hill, but he had been recruiting me since this past summer and I took an unofficial visit to Baylor. We talked about an offer, but ultimately they had some other guys commit and there weren't spots available. That was months ago, but we had stayed in touch since the visit.

"I started seeing rumors of him going to Texas Tech, then I talked with my teammate Jalon (Peoples) about it. He said that he would commit and play for McGuire at Tech, if he gets the job. That is where the conversation started, and then Harvey (Dyson) told me about his offer from Texas Tech earlier.

"We are pretty close, and I told him that if I received the offer from Tech that I would commit too and we could play together."

Although it all happened quickly, Massey described how everything unfolded with his commitment to Texas Tech.

"Coach McGuire called my Dad first, he wanted to get my parents on board with me going to Texas Tech. Once they talked for a while, my Dad handed me the phone and I talked with Coach McGuire for a while. It wasn't anyting new, because like I said earlier, we had already been talking since the summer when he was coaching at Baylor.

"He basically said the best move for me is to come play for him at Texas Tech."

Massey spoke with his family, then reached out to Coach McGuire with the good news.

"I thought about it (committing to Texas Tech) after my conversation with Coach McGuire. I talked with my parents and my twin sister, and they wanted to make sure I was making the right decision. I had been committed to Arizona State since July, and I thought it would be a hard discussion, but it really wasn't and they just wanted me to make the best decision for myself.

"After speaking with my family, I was ready to commit. I was either going to do it tonight or tomorrow, so I decided to make it happen tonight. I called Coach McGuire back and told him that I wanted an edit, and I was ready to commit. He was really excited and told me 'that is huge!'."

The three-star prospect is confident in his decision and now considers himself done with the recruiting process.

"I trust in Coach McGuire, I'm following him right now. I'm done with recruiting, my recruitment is closed. I wanted to play with Harvey in college and I wanted to play closer to home. Also, Texas Tech is a state school and I wanted my twin sister to come to school with me, so now she can come along and we are trying to figure that out.

"Plus, it was more about the opportunity to help turn around the program at Texas Tech."

Massey has never visited Lubbock, however the standout defender plans to visit the South Plains sometime soon.

"No sir, I have not visited at all. I talked with Jalon and he told me that I will love it out there, and now I'm waiting on my official visit. Harvey and I are going to go out there at the same time."

Currently rated a 5.5 three-star prospect, Massey holds 13 total offers from programs across the country, including offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Missouri, UCF, USC and others.

As a junior, he finished with 45 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and seven (7) sacks, earning District 11-6A First Team All-District honors.