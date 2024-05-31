Surprise, surprise, Texas Tech is the first program to offer a recruit. Yes, Red Raider fans have seen or heard that a lot ever since head coach Joey McGuire took over in Lubbock. This time, it is 2027 Red Oak (TX) High School defensive tackle Johnnie Fitzgerald III, who picked up his first offer from the Red Raiders on May 9.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss the offer and recruitment.

What you need to know...

... He also has an offer from San Diego State.

... Last season, he finished with 6 tackles, 4 hurries, and 2 tackles for loss in three games for the Hawks, per his MaxPreps page.

... He also competes in Track, where he throws the Discus and Shot Put, per his Athletic.net profile.

... His father, Johnnie Fitzgerald II, played running back at SMU from 2002 to 2005, and his uncle, Casey Fitzgerald, played wide receiver at North Texas from 2004 to 2008.

2023 season: "It was pretty good, as we went 10-0 for the first time ever in Red Oak school history and went three rounds deep in the playoffs."

The recruiting process: "The recruiting process has been really good. It is a very precious moment that you will never forget."

Getting the offer from Texas Tech: "I was offered by defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch at my high school. The offer from Texas Tech was surreal. This school is legendary, and I'm blessed to have received it as my first offer."