These days in college football recruiting we usually see the bulk of prospects sign during the early signing period in December, which means we are officially at the midway point of the 2020 recruiting cycle for the majority of recruits.

The Texas Tech coaches added 10 new verbal commitments from 2020 prospects over the past month, and now the Red Raiders hold 12 total commitments. All of the commitments were already ranked by Rivals.com, except for one current commitment - Je'Vaun Dabon.

As currently constructed, this Texas Tech 2020 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 54 overall class in the nation.

For the Red Raiders, recruiting the state of Texas is essential and every member of this 2020 recruiting class comes from the Lone Star State. The Rivals.com national team put together the Texas Top 150, a collection of the top prospects from around the state of Texas.

In this feature, RedRaiderSports takes a look at the current commitments and the remaining targets for Texas Tech on the Rivals Texas Top 150 for the 2020 class.

Again, this only includes prospects featured in the Top 150, and does not include other 2020 prospects with an offer from Texas Tech outside of this particular list.

A full list of the Texas Tech offers out for the 2020 class can be found here.