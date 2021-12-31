TTU commit Sheridan Wilson at UA AA Game
The Rivals national team is in Orlando Florida to cover the Under Armour All-American Game this week, and shared a few reps from the OL vs. DL one on ones over the past few days of practice.
Texas Tech offensive lineman signee Sheridan Wilson is featured in both videos below.
Under Armour All-American Practice #1 - OL vs. DL 1on1s
Wilson featured at the 1:03 minute mark
his opponent...
Under Armour All-American Game Day Two: Team Legends OL vs. DL
Wilson featured at the 1:19 and 1:48 minute marks
his opponents...