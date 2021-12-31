 RedRaiderSports - TTU commit Sheridan Wilson at UA AA Game
football

TTU commit Sheridan Wilson at UA AA Game

Argyle OL and Texas Tech signee Sheridan Wilson
The Rivals national team is in Orlando Florida to cover the Under Armour All-American Game this week, and shared a few reps from the OL vs. DL one on ones over the past few days of practice.

Texas Tech offensive lineman signee Sheridan Wilson is featured in both videos below.

Under Armour All-American Practice #1 - OL vs. DL 1on1s

Wilson featured at the 1:03 minute mark


his opponent...

Under Armour All-American Game Day Two: Team Legends OL vs. DL

Wilson featured at the 1:19 and 1:48 minute marks


his opponents...

