Now that both signing days have come and gone, the Red Raiders have a solid group of prospects now signed to play at Texas Tech. But what about the one-time commitments, the prospects who once chose Texas Tech and ultimately ended up signing with other programs?

The Red Raiders had a total of eight (8) one-time commitments from prospects that de-committed and ended up signing elsewhere.



Wilson Long committed to Kliff Kingsbury and the previous coaching staff in November of 2018. The two-star prospect did not announce a decommitment right after Matt Wells and his staff were hired at Texas Tech, but eventually reopened his recruitment last March and ended up signing with Princeton in December.



Quin Bright committed to Matt Wells and the coaching staff over the summer, and the three-star prospect seemed like one of the more vocal Red Raider commitments on social media this last fall. Bright chose not to sign during the early signing period in December, then things fell apart with him and the Texas Tech program. He reopened his recruitment in early January, then signed with Hawaii yesterday.



Je'Vaun Dabon committed to Matt Wells and the coaching staff over the summer, and the three-star prospect looked great on tape and exactly what the program needed at the safety position. Although he held 15 offers from programs around the country, Dabon chose the JUCO route and will enroll at Kilgore J.C. this fall.



Clinton Anokwuru was another one of the summertime commitments for Matt Wells and the coaching staff. The three-star prospect reopened his recruitment last October and consistently mentioned Texas Tech as an option, but the program and coaches had moved on at that point.

Despite listing 20 offers from across the country, a last minute visit and offer from Kansas led to Anokwuru signing with the Jayhawks.



Abner Dubar originally committed to Matt Wells and the coaching staff this past March, making him one of the new staff's first commitments since taking over. The three-star prospect remained committed for a little over a month before reopening his recruitment. Dubar committed to Minnesota over the summer and signed with the Gophers during the early signing period last December.



Keith Miller originally committed to Kliff Kingsbury and Emmett Jones in November of 2018, then the three-star prospect reopened his recruitment after the coaching change.

He committed to Emmett Jones after he took the job at Kansas, then ultimately reopened his recruitment again after taking some other visits.

Miller committed to Colorado and another former Texas Tech assistant, Darrin Chiaverini, over the summer. He signed with the Buffaloes during the early signing period last December. The efforts at The Colony were not wasted though, as the Texas Tech coaches ended up signing the very speedy and versatile Myles Price in this 2020 class.



Aaron Reynolds - a junior college prospect - accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Texas Tech coaching staff last December, but the three-star prospect received a full ride scholarship offer from Texas State and signed with the Bobcats.

