Travis Bruffy breaks down the goals for Texas Tech's front five
A senior captain on any given football team is one that has endured the program’s lowest and highest points. Travis Bruffy, the Red Raider right tackle, has embraced his role both on and off the gr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news