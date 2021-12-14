Transfer WR Brady Boyd returns home to Texas Tech
Southlake Carroll wideout Brady Boyd is returning home, just a year after signing with Minnesota and playing 170 snaps as a true freshman.
Ranked by Rivals as the 58th best player in Texas in the class of 2021, Boyd chose Minnesota over a total of 17 offers, including one from the previous staff at Texas Tech.
Despite the early playing time as a Golden Gopher, Boyd wanted to look for an opportunity close to home. An existing relationship with Joey McGuire, Emmett Jones and the Tech coaches presented itself, and that was all Boyd needed to see.
"So coach (Emmett) Jones, I've known him for probably two years now after he recruited me at Kansas. After I hit the portal we kinda rekindled.
Coach McGuire, I've known him for as long as I can remember. He coached with my dad when he was at Cedar Hill and I remember I used to stay the night at his house in elementary school and stuff all the time. I mean, he's just an awesome guy. I got to talk to him when he was at Baylor and he's just a great overall person so I'm just excited to get down there and get it going with him."
Boyd says there were several schools that reached out, about 10 of them, but Texas Tech was the right fit for him for multiple reasons.
"I would say probably about 10 schools reached out. I knew Joey had just got that job at Texas Tech so he was one of the first people to hit me up when I entered the transfer portal. I think he called my dad the day I did it. He was saying that he wanted me to get down there.
I just felt the most love from Texas Tech. That was my favorite team growing up when I was little so it's just all coming together now."
Now signed with Texas Tech, Boyd says he expects to enroll as a mid-year transfer in time for the spring semester.
"Yeah, I enroll in January when the semester starts."
During his recruiting process, Boyd actually took an unofficial visit to Texas Tech in late January, 2020. He remembers being around a couple of his future teammates on that visit and looks forward to meeting the rest of the team.
"I know a couple just from playing against them in high school. I've seen them on Twitter a bunch. When I went on my visit to Tech I was there with Jerand Bradley and Behren Morton. I remember when I went on my visit to Tech I was with them two."
Boyd is coming from a run-centric offense at Minnesota to an offense at Texas Tech led by new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. If you haven't seen the numbers, Kittley's offense at Western Kentucky has put up 5,650 passing yards with still a game remaining. Those type of numbers are music to a receivers ears.
"Yeah, that's really exciting to see what he did at Western Kentucky and knowing that's what about to happen at Tech. That's kind of the offense I ran in high school with Quinn Ewers obviously, and we were throwing it all the time, so that's just what I'm used to and I'm ready to get back to that."
Boyd says one of his big goals during his Tech career is to bring a Big 12 Championship to Lubbock.
"The first goal obviously is getting a Big 12 championship for sure. From there just looking to become the best football player I can become, have some great memories, see what happens and hopefully make some dreams come true."
The 6-foot-1, 210 pound Boyd will look to leave it all on the field for his teammates and the Red Raider fans.
"You're gonna get everything out of me. I'm a coaches kid so I leave and breath football and I'm excited to get after it."