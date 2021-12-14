Transfer WR Brady Boyd returns home to Texas Tech

Southlake Carroll wideout Brady Boyd is returning home, just a year after signing with Minnesota and playing 170 snaps as a true freshman.

Ranked by Rivals as the 58th best player in Texas in the class of 2021, Boyd chose Minnesota over a total of 17 offers, including one from the previous staff at Texas Tech.

Despite the early playing time as a Golden Gopher, Boyd wanted to look for an opportunity close to home. An existing relationship with Joey McGuire, Emmett Jones and the Tech coaches presented itself, and that was all Boyd needed to see.

"So coach (Emmett) Jones, I've known him for probably two years now after he recruited me at Kansas. After I hit the portal we kinda rekindled.

Coach McGuire, I've known him for as long as I can remember. He coached with my dad when he was at Cedar Hill and I remember I used to stay the night at his house in elementary school and stuff all the time. I mean, he's just an awesome guy. I got to talk to him when he was at Baylor and he's just a great overall person so I'm just excited to get down there and get it going with him."



Boyd says there were several schools that reached out, about 10 of them, but Texas Tech was the right fit for him for multiple reasons.

"I would say probably about 10 schools reached out. I knew Joey had just got that job at Texas Tech so he was one of the first people to hit me up when I entered the transfer portal. I think he called my dad the day I did it. He was saying that he wanted me to get down there.

I just felt the most love from Texas Tech. That was my favorite team growing up when I was little so it's just all coming together now."