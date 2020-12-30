The Red Raiders have landed two grad transfer commits already in North Carolina State's Malik Dunlap and Duke's Marquis Waters. We know they will target and sign more, at this point it's just a matter of who and when, not if.

Positions like offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and defensive back are the primary areas of need, and it's also possible if not likely the coaches will add a quarterback, too.

The Red Raiders have seven (7) spots remaining, which we expect will all be used on junior college, traditional transfers and grad transfers.

Below is a list of guys Texas Tech has been linked to via social media or otherwise.