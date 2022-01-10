Transfer OL Monroe Mills commits to TTU: "I love what McGuire is building"

The Texas Tech staff added some much needed offensive line help on Monday afternoon with the commitment of Oklahoma State transfer Monroe Mills.

Coming out of Tolton Catholic (MO) high school, Mills held offers from programs such as Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Rutgers and others before deciding on OSU.

The 6-foot-6, 300 pound tackle officially entered the portal on January 4th and had several programs from across the country recruiting him right away.

"So yeah, the portal is a crazy time. As soon as I entered a ton of schools hit me up, all the way from Big 12, SEC, all kinda schools. As soon as Texas Tech contacted me and offered me I had a feeling that's where I should go.

So I started talking to all the coaches, I just love what coach McGuire is building and it kinda felt like home so I stuck with them and I loved every second of it."

Mills, who played 19 offensive and five special teams snaps in his two seasons as a Cowboy, projects as a left tackle and plans to compete for the starting job under his new offensive line coach, Stephen Hamby.

"They see me as competing for the spot at left tackle. That's kinda the plan right now is to just compete and see how things shake out. That's what I'm hoping for."