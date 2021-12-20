Transfer OL Cade Briggs talks decision to commit to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech staff set out to bring in veteran competition to the offensive line room, and that goal took a big step forward with the commitment of New Mexico offensive lineman Cade Briggs.
Once he announced his decision to transfer, Briggs picked up offers from Western Kentucky, Southern Miss, UTSA, Colorado State, Bowling Green, North Texas, East Carolina, UCF, Syracuse, Washington State and TCU among others.
New offensive line coach Stephen Hamby was the first coach to offer Briggs once he entered the portal, but he did so at his former program Western Kentucky. Once Hamby got to Lubbock, the relationship continued and it was a clear decision for the 6-foot-3, 295 pounder.
"Yeah, so I hopped in the portal about three weeks ago, right after the season. I knew I could get a few other Group of 5 offers but my goal was to go Power 5 obviously. Coach Hamby, the offensive line coach at Texas Tech now was previously at Western Kentucky and he was my first offer.
So the process goes through and it was about a week ago, he called me up and he was like 'hey, I'm at Texas Tech now, are you interested?' and you know, I only had Washington State and Syracuse. I don't like the cold weather a whole lot so he asked if I'm interested and I said '100%'. So about a week ago he reached out, we talked a little bit and then he called back the next day with the offer."
Briggs took official visits to UCF and East Carolina, but wasn't able to get out to Tech in time before the dead period. Still, he's been to Lubbock a couple times before, so the Hub City is not completely unfamiliar to him.
"Yeah, it was definitely different for me (making the decision sight unseen). Obviously I would love to come out and I will be out there in early January with my family and go on a little visit.
The quarterback, Donovan Smith, we went to high school together and my parents know his parents pretty well. My mom gave him mom a call and he was Facetiming me and showing me around. I've been through Lubbock about twice, so I know the city a little bit. I haven't gone in depth to Texas Tech but just choosing the style of offense and obviously playing on the interior, which is where I believe I belong. I think it fits me pretty perfect."
Briggs was a multi-year starter at New Mexico, with a career 24 starts and 28 game appearances. As a true freshman in 2019 he played right guard, logging 261 snaps. Beginning his sophomore year he was moved to left tackle, and has started every game since.
That's 515 snaps in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (PFF grade of 71.4) and another 722 snaps in 2021 (PFF grade of 73.8). At Texas Tech though, expect Briggs to slide back inside and play either guard or center.
"Yeah so they're gonna have me taking snaps. Their center Dawson (Deaton), he's probably gonna go into the draft. He had a really good year so they're probably gonna need a center and I've been snapping a whole lot. They want me to come in and play center and fight for that job but I can also play guard. I can play any of the interior positions but they have me at center right now."
New Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby come over from Western Kentucky, where they coached the No. 2 offense in the country by yards per game, only behind Ohio State. Briggs says he's excited to play in such an explosive offense and he looks for that success to continue in Lubbock.
"Yeah so they're looking to carry over that same offense they had at Western Kentucky, which is that spread, pro style, run the ball when you have to but otherwise they want to air teams out.
As you can see in the bowl game they just played, they put up 59 on Appalachian State and 700 yards of offense and broke Joe Burrow's record so the offense definitely works. I think it carries over to the Big 12 and with the athletes that Texas Tech has, I think it could be very dangerous."
Briggs was highly coveted in the portal, and for good reason. Briggs describes himself as a tough, physical lineman with a plus football IQ.
"I would definitely say I bring that meanness. I would say my football IQ is off-the-charts and I can see things coming before they actually come. I think just that toughness, that grit. As you can tell from my film, I'm just trying to bury people every play and that's just the way I grew up and the way my dad raised us. Those are my strengths."
Briggs will arrive at Texas Tech as a mid-year enrollee, and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
"My goals are to go in there and work my butt of. Earn that starting spot and be a two-year starter and honestly be a team captain my senior year. That's a pretty important thing to me is having the guys around you who really look up to you.
To the fans, they're gonna get the best from me. They're gonna get a mean, nasty offensive lineman that just loves ball. To be surrounded a fanbase like that, it only helps from there."