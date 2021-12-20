Transfer OL Cade Briggs talks decision to commit to Texas Tech

The Texas Tech staff set out to bring in veteran competition to the offensive line room, and that goal took a big step forward with the commitment of New Mexico offensive lineman Cade Briggs.

Once he announced his decision to transfer, Briggs picked up offers from Western Kentucky, Southern Miss, UTSA, Colorado State, Bowling Green, North Texas, East Carolina, UCF, Syracuse, Washington State and TCU among others.

New offensive line coach Stephen Hamby was the first coach to offer Briggs once he entered the portal, but he did so at his former program Western Kentucky. Once Hamby got to Lubbock, the relationship continued and it was a clear decision for the 6-foot-3, 295 pounder.

"Yeah, so I hopped in the portal about three weeks ago, right after the season. I knew I could get a few other Group of 5 offers but my goal was to go Power 5 obviously. Coach Hamby, the offensive line coach at Texas Tech now was previously at Western Kentucky and he was my first offer.

So the process goes through and it was about a week ago, he called me up and he was like 'hey, I'm at Texas Tech now, are you interested?' and you know, I only had Washington State and Syracuse. I don't like the cold weather a whole lot so he asked if I'm interested and I said '100%'. So about a week ago he reached out, we talked a little bit and then he called back the next day with the offer."

Briggs took official visits to UCF and East Carolina, but wasn't able to get out to Tech in time before the dead period. Still, he's been to Lubbock a couple times before, so the Hub City is not completely unfamiliar to him.

"Yeah, it was definitely different for me (making the decision sight unseen). Obviously I would love to come out and I will be out there in early January with my family and go on a little visit.

The quarterback, Donovan Smith, we went to high school together and my parents know his parents pretty well. My mom gave him mom a call and he was Facetiming me and showing me around. I've been through Lubbock about twice, so I know the city a little bit. I haven't gone in depth to Texas Tech but just choosing the style of offense and obviously playing on the interior, which is where I believe I belong. I think it fits me pretty perfect."