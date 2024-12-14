Transfer CB Brice Pollock on Texas Tech: "This program is on the way up"

Mississippi State transfer cornerback Brice Pollock had a pretty good idea about the Red Raiders going into his visit, which started Friday morning.

"They're in the lead as far as my recruitment to be honest with you. Coach Darcel McBath is my guy", Pollock told RedRaiderSports on Thursday afternoon, while wrapping up a visit at Michigan State.

A little over 24 hours later, it was official. Pollock was headed to play his college football in Lubbock, TX. It was his connection with Darcel McBath, a former Red Raider second round NFL Draft pick himself, which was huge in the decision.

McBath was the Mississippi State cornerbacks coach from 2020-2023 before heading home to Texas Tech to be an analyst in the spring of 2024. It's expected that McBath will have a larger role on staff moving forward.

"So mainly because of coach McBath. He has a huge role with the cornerbacks now, he's most likely going to be the cornerbacks coach here. That's my guy. I just love the culture over here, love the coaches.

He gave me a shot out of high school so that meant a lot to me, getting to play SEC ball. From there he developed me, I got better as a freshman. I saw all the guys he sent to the league like Martin Emerson, Emmanuel Forbes, Decamerion Richardson who just went. So yeah I just wanted to be that next guy in line as far as guys he developed. There's no better place to do it than here."