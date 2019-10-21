Transcript: Travis Bruffy and Evan Rambo
Quotes from Travis Bruffy and Evan Rambo's press conferences on Oct. 21.
Travis Bruffy
Q. Did you have a chance to watch the Kansas-Texas game and, can you give us your initial thoughts of a fan watching and as a player?
TRAVIS BRUFFY: Yeah. As you can see, this conference is up for grabs. I think as obvious, there is one team playing better than the rest of us. Everyone else is kind of competing for that next spot. And it doesn't go out. The guys in Lawrence are playing great ball right now. The record may not show it but they're a tough team. They went down to Austin and took it to the wire, and whatever they were pre-season ranked, whatever they're called that kind of stuff, it's a darn good football team that went down there and did that. I'm looking forward to going up there and Lawrence and seeing what they got that will give us our best. We will give them our best and they'll give us their best and I'm looking forward to it.
Q. Travis, the defense has done a really good job these last few weeks, forcing the turnovers, getting you guys the ball back. From your perspective out there, what do you think you guys are lacking in going down and scoring really capitalize on those and bringing that momentum after the turnover?
TRAVIS BRUFFY: Honestly, I don't know. I honestly don't know. I feel the same thing you feel. We all feel it in the huddle. I could tell you we attack those drives just like every other drive from a schematic standpoint. From a protection standpoint we try to pick it up a little bit. Everyone is trying to run a bit harder. I don't know if we're pressing or what it is, but this kind of goes onto what we need to do as an offense with these last five, hopefully a sixth game is to find our identity and finding that identity as an offense of someone who starts fast as well as finishing strong is something we haven't done all season. We've been inconsistent as an offense. We've been inconsistent as players executing. And that's not just -- I mean if we were to say all the stuff about turnovers and touchdowns, it is totally -- it's comparable to how we get good field position from our special teams. We're not capitalizing on the opportunities we need to to win football games. And that, again, is nobody's fault except the players on offense. We're not executing at a high enough level. We're not executing the game plan that has been crafted throughout the week. We need to pick it up as I say every week it seems like and it all falls back down to leadership. And I guess we're not paying enough attention to detail. We're not holding our guys accountable at those crucial moments in the game and the scoreboard is starting to show that a bit more. And it does suck. It really is hard to admit to that. It's hard to swallow, especially for me, and I seem to do it a lot every week, and I hope we're going to get this thing rolling. I know we will one day. I know we will very soon. And it's going to start this Saturday with a good performance and we're going to continue throughout the rest of the season.
Q. And Coach Wells mentioned that this team looks at obviously turnovers. Iowa State generally, they don't go three-and-out with that offense. Can you feel something different when you do get a stop, it's not a turnover, but something similar where there's a quick stop and you guys can go down and score? What does that feel like?
TRAVIS BRUFFY: Right. That feels really good, because our defense is out there, I mean this is an offensive conference predominantly. And they're putting up great numbers regardless of what anyone says, they're doing a darn good job of keeping guys out of the end zone and out of the uprights. I mean it's unmatched, especially since I've been here at Texas Tech. It's unreal. And whenever they convert and they stop the prolific offense that Iowa State has shown to be or they stop a Baylor to make them go three-and-out or they get five turnovers like they did against Oklahoma State, you know, there's a momentum shift in that game. We all feel it on the sideline, and we do, we hopefully try to bring it to the field. I know it's contradicting to my previous answer, but we do feel a change. And we need to capitalize off that a bit more. Maybe we're interpreting those emotions the wrong way, but somehow we need to channel what we feel into what we produce and that's something that we still need to work on.
Q. What stands out about the defensive line of Kansas?
TRAVIS BRUFFY: Great pressure. As usual. They've produced, I believe -- I know they had a draft pick two years ago, plays for the Cowboys, Dorance Armstrong, and I know he got picked up last year, Daniel Wise, Jr. He got picked up last year and they produced great defensive linemen as they always have. They're going to bring -- they have a really great linebacker, as you all know. Their goal as a defensive line is to keep -- let him make the tackles. From a pass rush standpoint, they're going to have great edge rushers, really young guys that have had good idols to look up to, so you know you're always going to get a good match when you're on the offensive line going against Kansas. They have good edge pressure, a good nose that I've seen so far, but throughout the week I'll be able to give you a bit more ins and outs.
Q. Travis, I know that competition on the road has been tough, but internally are you guys putting pressure on yourselves to get that first road win not necessarily for Coach Wells but for you guys.
TRAVIS BRUFFY: I don't know. It is harder operating an offense when people are screaming at you. But to be honest, I'm not sure. This is just my perspective, but when the bullets are flying, you're in the same battle ground, whether that's in Jones AT&T Stadium or you're anywhere on the road. Bullets are flying, it's still the same game, no matter where you are. I'm not sure if that's because I've played a bit more football or what it is, but that's how I feel about it. Our record may speak to the contrary, but that's how I personally feel. And I think that there needs to be a sense of atmosphere. We kind of have our swagger when we're at home, and regardless what you say about last Saturday's performance, prior to that we have had a different type of feeling a different type of energy when we run under that tunnel. And we need to find a way to replicate that. I think we did a better job in Waco doing that. I think we're going to do an even better job in Lawrence this Saturday doing that. And we have, I believe, two more road games after that. So at least we need to let this Saturday build off of the pass road game and keep that same energy so the next two Saturdays are even more energetic and much more similar to home games.
Q. Seems like that's more difficult at a place like Kansas. You've played before there, typically in a morning game. Do you think it'll help maybe that you're at night playing in that environment again but in a different situation.
TRAVIS BRUFFY: Right, right. I think the last time we played them, I don't know what their record was, but I can tell you, I'm going into Lawrence expecting a sold-out stadium because they just gave, what is it, the number 19 ranked team in the country they took them down on the wire. I expect Lawrence to be as loud as anywhere I've ever been. And that's what I'm fully expecting. Hopefully when someone is screaming at you and it is loud in there, it feels really good when you're operating and you hear them get quiet and on third downs get loud again. It is kind of fun, but it is going to be a different environment, to answer your question and hopefully we all respond well to that.
Evan Rambo
Q. Evan, what's this defense been doing so well? I know it was only one this week but in general to force 13 turnovers. What do you think you guys have been doing well to force some of those?
EVAN RAMBO: I believe just applying pressure and just being able to withstand coverage. The more we can route our quarterback, the more that they'll start getting inconsistent with what they see, the more their timing is off with receivers in routes, and when the ball is in the air it's just a lot of guys making plays.
Q. And talking about the D line on the front. Coach mentioned he didn't get the pressure that he wanted. How much does it help you guys in the back as far as turnovers making you guys even better on the secondary?
EVAN RAMBO: Yeah. They're real destructive when we're hitting back there, when our blitzes are hitting home. It sends a lot of fear to the quarterbacks, and a lot of quarterbacks don't want to get hit. And as soon as they see someone in their sites, they're going to go with the first thing they see. And if we can cause a lot of trouble for quarterbacks like that, we can get our hands on the ball.
Q. Did Iowa State do anything different up front in terms of their offense line schematically or was it just a good performance by them?
EVAN RAMBO: They did a lot of slides with their line. They were able to check whenever they could see us blitzing, did a good job at that. First sign of any movement, if he thought anybody was going to blitz, he checked his sideline, checked his linemen, give hot routes to receivers, slide protection and be able to fill the gaps, and then he'll just throw the ball as fast as he can. So they were smart on that end. Being able to see those type of things checking. So credit to him being able to do that. But we still just need to get our pressure going.
Q. On adjustments the offensive line made...
EVAN RAMBO: Yeah. He did a lot of offensive line adjustments as well. So credit to him for that.
Q. Currently sitting at 0 and 3 on the road. Is that something that we're kind of overrating in the media here or is that something you guys talk about, think about as a team, getting that road win?
EVAN RAMBO: I mean it's definitely something that's thought about. We gotta win on the road. You can't get to a bowl game, you can't win this conference without winning on the road. It's definitely a lot harder. I mean you're behind the 8 ball with the fans and the crowd and things like that. You're out of your comfort zone, but it's something you have to do. So we just gotta lock in and just get done. We gotta be able to win on the road. That's just plain and simple. That's just football.
Q. Adjustments from what you guys have done these last couple of weeks that you think can put you over the edge this week?
EVAN RAMBO: I mean really just us. It's just a lot of just, I mean, technique, linemen, things like that. And just whenever we're standing guards, we just gotta get there. We just gotta execute our assignments. In college football, in this league there's a lot of talent. The teams that execute the best are the teams that win.
Q. Looking ahead, what have you seen out of Pooka Williams on tape so far?
EVAN RAMBO: Speedy guy. He knows how to make plays. He knows where to find the holes. He knows how to run the ball. He knows how to use his strengths to beat teams and beat opponents. He works in that offense very well. And besides him they have a good quarterback. He knows how to make plays on his own and get his receivers to get the ball. So we just gotta deal with that. But it starts within us, once again, executing our assignments, getting our techniques right and just owning up to locking down and being as explosive as we can to get out there and make plays.
Q. How important is a fast start from the offense on the road? Like for you guys defensively, does it give you momentum knowing that they're doing their parts? Does it get you the extra juice to do yours?
EVAN RAMBO: Right. It's just everybody feeding off each other, whether it's offense or even special teams. We just as a collective unit, as a team, we just gotta start off fast, everybody. Defense, I mean we put our team behind spotting those 20 points. So that's on us. We love when the offense is able to score because we can feed off that energy, too. We get a big return on special teams, if somebody goes down there on kickoff and gets a big hit, we love that. So we just try to find the juice wherever we can throughout this entire team.
Q. Did you watch any of that Kansas-Texas game on Saturday night?
EVAN RAMBO: Yeah. It was wild. I don't think anybody really expected it to go that way. But it's just another thing about college football. You never know what can happen. You gotta show up to play every game. You can't under estimate your opponents at all.
Q. Does a game like that kind of a wake-up call for some guys in the locker room, where it's, oh, it's just Kansas, but they almost just took out the Longhorns in Austin.
EVAN RAMBO: No. I don't believe so. We have a motto of respect everyone but fear nobody. So we're going to go in, if they would have won, hey, let's figure out the game plan, we still gotta stop them. If they would have lost, let's figure out the game plan, still gotta stop them. So all we do is worry about our battles as much as we can.
Q. Evan, after you missed those couple of games, how well do you feel like you've come back and done with your old playing time?
EVAN RAMBO: Yeah, I feel good. Just understand this game and just believing that I can go out there and just make plays. Try not to overthink everything, believe in my abilities, believe what I see. And just go out there and just playing. So even when I was out, I was still trying to get as ready as possible to be able to play.
Q. How much tape have you watched of Kansas? Is it just the last game or are you still progressing through tape of other games this season?
EVAN RAMBO: Still progressing. We're still deciphering this last game against Texas to really see, because we like to be able to see everybody's current things because a lot of trends, a lot of teams are repetitive in what they do week to week. So we try to see what do they like to do, what are their trends, what are their schemes that they like to run against certain defenses that we run. So it's progressive throughout the week. We're getting down to getting a solid game plan this week.
Q. On a day like Saturday when your game is over at 3:00 or so and you're out of here by 4:00, do you watch other Big 12 games? Like did you watch any of Kansas and Texas on Saturday night on TV?
EVAN RAMBO: Yeah. Definitely -- I mean I think all of us were watching the Kansas-Texas game once we left here. It's just really as much college football as general when it's ever on. It's one of the things about those early games, you're able to see the rest of the country and what everybody else is doing as well.
Q. Did you have a rooting interest in that game?
EVAN RAMBO: No. No. We try and beat everybody, so I don't care who wins that game or loses. We gotta go 1 and 0 each week.