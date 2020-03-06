Thoughts on Clayton Beeter's 12 strikeout performance?

“Pretty good stuff, huh? He’s a treat, man. He’s just got great make-up, great composure. Great stuff. He’s got some pitchability about him, too. It’s not just about stuff. He’s trying to execute pitches and I think you’re just seeing the start of it. He’s got a chance to be special.”

Any decision to change Beeter or Dallas’ roles?

“Haven’t made any. Really we’re just – take it one day at a time. Clayton’s been awful good. Obviously, we felt like he had a chance to be. And really Micah’s where he is because of the way we started the year. Since then, it’s felt like the game’s kinda telling us what to do.”

When did you know Beeter was a starting pitcher?

“He’s a guy in high school that when we saw him pitch had a lot of pitchability about him and then he went through the deal where he had an increase in velocity. Usually when you have that big of an increase in velocity you have some rhythm and timing you go through. He went through it. Now he’s on the right side of it.”

On shortstop Cal Conley and 2B Brian Klein’s defensive efforts shining:

“Those guys like playing catch. They like working at it. That’s a big part of it. The other big part of it is the guy throwing the ball in the strike zone and pitching ahead, and pitching with good rhythm and tempo. All that helps each other.”

Considering Micah’s soreness in the opening weekend, not on schedule, are you surprised by how dominant he’s been?

“No, not at all. Actually last year, early in the year when he was doing it, you saw the same thing. Like earlier in the year – I mean I think we did it for quite some time early in the year last year. He’s very efficient. He executes pitches. He’s got two really good pitches. He’s got two pitches he can put you away with so no not really at all.”

“Micah can pitch whenever you need him to pitch. He’s a guy that can fill either role. Right now, really what’s happening is Clayton’s obviously earning the right to pitch each week.”

Any chance Beeter and Dallas can become a tandem on Friday nights?

“I don’t know if you want to pencil any one guy in after a starter, I really don’t. We’ve got a bunch of guys down there. That’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to developing and watching those guys grow as the year goes. Understand the value and each time they step on the mound is an opportunity to get better physically and mentally. There’s a bunch of arms down there. It should be fun to watch those guys.”

Possibility of Dallas pitching twice in one weekend?

“Absolutely, you bet. We don’t ever do it hardly back-to-back days but he’ll be available Sunday.”

What kind of luxury would it be to have Dallas and John McMillon in that role out of the bullpen?

“It makes it pretty easy to pick one. Both those guys make our job a lot easier for sure.”

The decision to change Saturday’s game time:

“I saw my neighbor over there walking in and I was walking the dog the other night. I had literally just talked to Joe (Hughes) and said, ‘hey, let’s move it to 6 p.m.’ give everybody time to go home after the game and then come over here. Then I got back with the dog and Joe called and said, ‘hey, what do you think about playing at 3 p.m.’ Basically, they wanted to make sure we knew we could play at 3 if we wanted to that the basketball game would be over. I was like, ‘if that’s what we need to do then let’s do it.’ So we diced to play at 3 o’clock. And I think the wind is supposed to kick up around 5:30 or 6 is what I heard ... So I told him when I saw him we moved it to 3, that’s what I was getting at. He was already talking about having to go home to get some warm clothes on and come back to the baseball game. Now he just has to come from the basketball game.”