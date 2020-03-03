Here is what Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells said following day number one of spring practice.

How was the pace and energy on day one?

"Fast practice, good energy. Normal day one energy. Looked a lot better than last year's day one – I know that."

How's this time different from what it was last year?

"We're starting to learn how to do things right off the field. Think we're learning the value of hard work in the weight room, seeing how to eat right, lift – all that stuff. We're a lot further ahead a year later. Not where we need to be but learning how to practice; keep guys up on a day like today which is helmets. Then obviously you're deeper into the schemes so you understand a lot better."

How were Derek Jones and Kevin Cosgrove on day one?

"Yeah, fine. I think Derek (Jones) and coach (Kevin) Cosgrove both fit in good. They fit in quick. Actually, seemed kinda seamless."

How does it feel to be back into things?

"Should never be that long of a layoff. Close to 100 days. It's what happens when you don't go to a bowl game. Too many days off for the coaches and the players. Hopefully, next year this time it's a lot less time in between."

Who's impressed so far from the end of the season until now?

"I'd probably say TJ Vasher. He's up to 216 pounds. Gilbert Ibeneme comes to mind. Riko's changes his body. Frye's gotten a little thicker. Those guys kinda come to mind first. But a lot of guys have worked hard. A lot of guys changing their bodies. Jack, coming off his injury, has worked really hard in terms of that and with rehab. We gotta few of those guys – Kosi (Eldridge) – that are kinda limited this spring right now."

How many of your incoming freshmen are here and who's here right now?

"One. Ja'Lynn Polk."

With the two QBs here, Bowman and McIvor, are you managing their reps?

"We'll need to ice their arms. They're going to get a lot of reps, both of them. They took basically every rep at team today. They need it for, not only experience in this offense, but they need it for confidence in themselves. Guys can gain confidence through their play and through their successes so both of them we'll get a lot of reps."

When did you know Ta'Zhawn was going into the portal?

"A few hours before."

What was your reaction?

"Just wish him good luck. That's his decision he wanted to make and we wish him the best."

What does that do for your RB room?

"Reduces it by one."

When you go full pads what do you want to see?

"The physicality and the contact part. The tackling part on defense. Some things we need to work on upfront with the o-line in terms of schemes and run blocking tweaks that we've put in. Then continue to how to practice. How we're going to practice and how we're going to push through when we get tired and get fatigued a little bit."

Back to RBs, with no Armand Shyne or Ta'Zhawn Henry what's the need to add another guy?

"I would say there's a decent potential of adding another guy between now and August, obviously with Tahj Brooks still coming in June.

Possibly a grad transfer?

"Probably so."

How is the portal market looking?

"Could've changed since we started practice. We're checking that thing multiple times. It'll change during spring. Armand got in halfway through spring. Obviously, there was a Texas Tech RB that got in yesterday, right at the beginning of spring so there will be more guys that come up."

How does that change your whole job?

"It hasn't changed spring practice much. It's just changed how you're managing your roster. You know, holding scholarships, what's more important, which position do you need more of, what can you take a couple of walk-ons or non-scholarship guys at. Couple of guys to manage some depth here or do I need an immediate impact guy. A lot of roster management questions, which you already have but now kinda becomes a college free agent cycle. Do we need them? Do we think that they're than what we have in the room or can they help our program? Then recruit them and do they want to be here."

Is Nick McCann hurt?

"Nah. I didn't see it. He practiced at the end."

Healthwise are you where you expected to be at?

"Mhmm. I don't think anything happened today. Just the guys that were limited coming out of postseason surgeries or mid-season injuries. We already knew about those guys though."

What kind of offseason did TJ Vasher have?

"Really hopeful that TJ's really turned the corner in terms of aligning his goals and his dreams with his actions and work ethic and I saw tat the last couple of months. TJ is an extremely talented young man that I think has a bright, bright future. When his work ethic and dedication and habits align with his goals and his dreams – watch out. The guy will be – I think he's the best red zone receiver in the Big 12. I think he'll be more of a complete receiver and I'm happy with TJ the last three months."

What traits do you need to see from your QBs to take the lead position in the fall?

"I think managing the offense, ball security, the accuracy part, the confidence in the offense, leadership – how do guys follow. Part of playing quarterback is making the other 10 guys around you better; instilling confidence in them through, not only your words but your action and your play."