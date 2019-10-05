Q. Jett, what gave you the confidence to control the offense today?

JETT DUFFEY: I feel like I always have the confidence, but just believing in my coach, believing in my teammates. You know, my teammates went out there and fought their butts off and did what they needed to do.

Q. At some point can you tell you're kind of in a rhythm, and if so, at what point in this game did you get that feeling?

JETT DUFFEY: At the beginning of every game, you want to get in that rhythm to where you're just playing, you're not thinking. You're just going through everything that you've practiced all week. During this game I just felt confident from the beginning. From the get-go I felt confident in our game plan, I felt confident in my teammates.

Q. How big was that first touchdown, to kind of get in the end zone?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, it felt great. You know, the first touchdown is always great. It felt really good.

Q. Can you put into words what you think when you see pressure coming and you play with such --

JETT DUFFEY: Just react, don't think, because once you start thinking, like I said, you get out of your rhythm, you get out of your game, so I just react.

Q. What kind of presence has Alan Bowman been just in preparation all season?

JETT DUFFEY: We all like to help each other out. You know, whenever we see something, we give our little tidbits. He's a great influence, great leader. He was out there rallying the guys, rallying the defense, rallying the offense, so he's been a great influence.

Q. Bruffy said last week he obviously struggled on the offensive line, the offensive line had struggles. Anything they improved?

JETT DUFFEY: First off, Bruffy, he is amazing. He's hard on himself. But the O-line, they blocked their butts off. They did everything that they were supposed to do. Even whenever they told me sorry, I was like, hey, man, it's all good. We're out here fighting, we're out here battling. I've got them like they've got me.

Q. What was your message to them?

JETT DUFFEY: I was just telling them I love them. Oh, at the end of the game? Oh, I was just telling them we just need one more. We just need to keep fighting, keep pushing and just keep going. Game is not over.

Q. How about the aggressiveness of the coaching today? Just seemed like you guys threw the ball downfield more, took some chances on 4th down, went for a fake field goal. Does that inspire you guys as a team?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, yes, that really inspires us. We just want to be aggressive, we want to attack. We never want to run from everyone, we just want to keep pushing.

Q. How much of a difference was it this week that you were named the starter and you got all the reps?

JETT DUFFEY: It wasn't different. Every day I attack the field like I'm the starter. Doesn't matter if I'm first, second or third. I attack and I do what I'm supposed to do. I focus every single rep whether I'm in or not, so it didn't feel any different.

Q. What did you kind of show the outside and maybe the doubters with this performance today?

JETT DUFFEY: I'm not sure. You know, we just focus on who we're playing, we focus on our opponent, and that's about it. You know, we don't really focus on the outside noise, the praise or the hate, like you like to say. We're just here to do our thing, that's all.

Q. How are you going to celebrate this one before you move on to Baylor?

JETT DUFFEY: You know, I'm giving the team a day. I'm giving them a day to celebrate, but right now honestly I'm focused on our next game.

Q. How much does it say about the team that after what happened last week you were able to respond and come out to a fast start?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, we're relentless. Just because we take a loss doesn't mean we're going to take many losses. We just fight and focus on the next game.

Q. The way the defense was playing early, what kind of a boost did that give your confidence, not only the offense but the entire team?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, that gave a tremendous boost. Our defense went out there and held the game for us. We weren't executing properly, so we got kind of back a little bit, but they were out there and they were doing their thing for us, and honestly we all really appreciated that. They gave us that fire, they gave us that boost that we needed.

Q. Did you know going into the game or did you expect that you'd have the opportunity to take as many deep shots down the field as you took today?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, yes, we love to attack. That was in the game plan. That was something we practiced on all week. So I trusted in Coach Yost to call the plays when the plays needed to be called, and he trusted me to execute.

Q. How much faith do you have in your guys go up and get it?

JETT DUFFEY: Oh, 100 percent faith. As the quarterback, every decision is up to me. If the ball leaves my hands, that is my decision. So I've got 100 percent trust in them. You know, like they've got 100 percent trust in me that I'm going to put it there when they need it.

Q. What's maybe the difference in this game compared to last year where you made big plays but were susceptible once in a while and turned it over?

JETT DUFFEY: It happens. You know, that happens to every single player. Every player makes a mistake. You just go to the next play at a time. I'm not out there thinking about mistakes, I'm not out there thinking about, oh, I can't do this because once you do that you're taking your foot off the pedal. You just attack.

Q. How do you keep your head up? Last year you were atop the depth chart, this year same thing. You start off, you've played both seasons. How do you keep your head up?

JETT DUFFEY: Just attack every day the same. Like I said, I love this game. I love this team. I love everything about this program. So I just attack every single day and give my all no matter what position I'm in.

Q. Since a couple of the other quarterbacks are hurt, since Maverick and Alan are both hurt right now, does that make you be a little more conservative in terms of taking off and running or not?

JETT DUFFEY: No, you just go with the flow of the game. As the quarterback, I need to make sure that I protect my body a little bit. Last season I took some unnecessary shots, but honestly I just play with the flow of the game.

Q. Did Coach Yost kind of teach you to stay in the pocket a little longer, versus last year at times you were sticking in there a little bit longer letting plays develop?

JETT DUFFEY: It's just the flow of the game, honestly. That's all it is. He wants me to use my athleticism whenever need be, but if it's not there, throw the ball. If the throw is not there, then run the ball.