ago football Edit

Tracking the off-season gains, losses by Texas Tech Football

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan
Joey McGuire
Joey McGuire

The Texas Tech football team is in the midst of preseason camp after concluding their offseason training regimen with strength and conditioning coach Lance Barilow.

The TexasTech.com website recently updated weights for the football team. Let's take a look at each position and break down the gains by returning players.

Quarterbacks
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Behren Morton

215

220

+5

Jake Strong

210

205

-5

Cameran Brown

225 (@ West Georgia)

230

+5
Running Backs
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Cam’Ron Valdez

205

200

-5

Tahj Brooks

230

230

0

Jaden Morris

205

205

0
Wide Receivers
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Josh Kelly

192 (@ Washington State)

195

+3

Jordan Brown

185

185

0

Caleb Douglas

200 (@ Florida)

205

+5

Grew 1” from 6’3” to 6’4”

Kelby Valsin

195

195

0

Coy Eakin

210

210

0

Drae McCray

185

185

0

T.J. West

195

200

+5

Brady Boyd

205

195

-10

Drew Hocutt

190

185

-5

Haydon Wigginton

195

195

0

D.J. Crest

195

190

-5

Aiden Meeks

175

180

+5
Tight Ends
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Johncarlos Miller II

242 (@ Elon)

240

-2

Jalin Conyers

270 (@ Arizona State)

265

-5

Charles Robinson

250

250

0

Mason Tharp

270

270

0

Jack Esparza

240

250

+10

Jason Llewellyn

255 (@ Oklahoma)

265

+10
Offensive Lineman
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Kaden Carr

320

320

0

Davion Carter

285 (@ Memphis)

295

+10

Nick Fattig

290

290

0

Dylan Shaw

310

315

+5

Jurrien Loftin

315

315

0

Dalton Merryman

305

305

0

Jaxon Hughes

305 (@ South Carolina)

310

+5

Caleb Rodkey

315

315

0

Vinny Sciury

305 (@ Toledo)

305

0

Grew 1” from 6’3” to 6’4”

Sheridan Wilson

300

300

0

Garrett Morphis

310

300

-10

Daniel Sill

305

315

+10

Ty Buchanan

310

305

-5

Caleb Rogers

310

310

0

Maurice Rodriques

325 (@ Saddleback College)

335

+10

Sterling Porcher

304 (@ Middle Tennessee State)

315

+11
Defensive Lineman
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Quincy Ledet Jr

305

315

+10

E’Maurion Banks

305

300

-5

Jayden Cofield

305

310

+5

De’Braylon Carroll

290 (@ Rice)

300

+10

Tanner Allen

285

285

0

James Hansen

307 (@ Nevada)

315

+8

Braylon Rigsby

295

295

0

Trevon McAlpine

300

305

+5
Outside Linebackers
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Charles Esters III

260

260

0

Joseph Adedire

265

265

0

Isaac Smith

260

260

0

Dylan Spencer

245

245

0

Harvey Dyson

250

250

0

Terrell Tilmon

230

235

+5

Isaiah Crawford

230

225

-5

Amier Washington

275

270

-5

Ansel Nedore

275

265

-10

Sam Carrell

270

270

0
Inside Linebackers
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Bryce Ramirez

235

235

0

Jacob Rodriguez

235

230

-5

Ben Roberts

230

230

0

Trent Low

220

220

0

Miquel Dingle Jr

220

220

0

Justin Horne

220

220

0

Wesley Smith

220

220

0

John Curry

220

225

+5

Chris Lemons

205

210

+5

Gage Elder

225

220

-5
Secondary
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Bralyn Lux

175

185

+10

A.J. McCarty

190

190

0

Jalon Peoples

185

195

+10

Maurion Horn

180

180

0

Brenden Jordan

215

210

-5

C.J. Baskerville

215

210

-5

Macho Stevenson

190

190

0

Marcus Ramon-Edwards

210

225

+15

Jordan Sanford

195

195

0

Devynn Cromwell

200

200

0

Shrunk 1” from 6’1” to 6’0”

JMaury Davis

180

190

+10

Chapman Lewis

180

180

0

Sammy Morris IV

205

200

-5

Javeon Wilcox

200 (@ TCU)

205

+5

Shrunk 1” from 6’1” to 6’0”

Chief Collins

200

195

-5

Mikal Harrison-Pilot

195 (@ Houston)

210

+15

Grew 1” from 5’11” to 6’0”

Joseph Plunk

180

180

0

Miles Thompson

175

175

0

Anthony White

185

195

+10

Luke Dillingham

200

205

+5
Specialists
Name 2023 weight  2024 weight +/- Notes

Reese Burkhardt

205

200

-5

Stone Harrington

185

195

+10

Gino Garcia

215

215

0

Jackson Knotts

190

195

+5

Jack Burgess

215

215

0

Grew 1” from 6’2” to 6’3”

