Tracking the off-season gains, losses by Texas Tech Football
The Texas Tech football team is in the midst of preseason camp after concluding their offseason training regimen with strength and conditioning coach Lance Barilow.
The TexasTech.com website recently updated weights for the football team. Let's take a look at each position and break down the gains by returning players.
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Behren Morton
|
215
|
220
|
+5
|
Jake Strong
|
210
|
205
|
-5
|
Cameran Brown
|
225 (@ West Georgia)
|
230
|
+5
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Cam’Ron Valdez
|
205
|
200
|
-5
|
Tahj Brooks
|
230
|
230
|
0
|
Jaden Morris
|
205
|
205
|
0
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Josh Kelly
|
192 (@ Washington State)
|
195
|
+3
|
Jordan Brown
|
185
|
185
|
0
|
Caleb Douglas
|
200 (@ Florida)
|
205
|
+5
|
Grew 1” from 6’3” to 6’4”
|
Kelby Valsin
|
195
|
195
|
0
|
Coy Eakin
|
210
|
210
|
0
|
Drae McCray
|
185
|
185
|
0
|
T.J. West
|
195
|
200
|
+5
|
Brady Boyd
|
205
|
195
|
-10
|
Drew Hocutt
|
190
|
185
|
-5
|
Haydon Wigginton
|
195
|
195
|
0
|
D.J. Crest
|
195
|
190
|
-5
|
Aiden Meeks
|
175
|
180
|
+5
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Johncarlos Miller II
|
242 (@ Elon)
|
240
|
-2
|
Jalin Conyers
|
270 (@ Arizona State)
|
265
|
-5
|
Charles Robinson
|
250
|
250
|
0
|
Mason Tharp
|
270
|
270
|
0
|
Jack Esparza
|
240
|
250
|
+10
|
Jason Llewellyn
|
255 (@ Oklahoma)
|
265
|
+10
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Kaden Carr
|
320
|
320
|
0
|
Davion Carter
|
285 (@ Memphis)
|
295
|
+10
|
Nick Fattig
|
290
|
290
|
0
|
Dylan Shaw
|
310
|
315
|
+5
|
Jurrien Loftin
|
315
|
315
|
0
|
Dalton Merryman
|
305
|
305
|
0
|
Jaxon Hughes
|
305 (@ South Carolina)
|
310
|
+5
|
Caleb Rodkey
|
315
|
315
|
0
|
Vinny Sciury
|
305 (@ Toledo)
|
305
|
0
|
Grew 1” from 6’3” to 6’4”
|
Sheridan Wilson
|
300
|
300
|
0
|
Garrett Morphis
|
310
|
300
|
-10
|
Daniel Sill
|
305
|
315
|
+10
|
Ty Buchanan
|
310
|
305
|
-5
|
Caleb Rogers
|
310
|
310
|
0
|
Maurice Rodriques
|
325 (@ Saddleback College)
|
335
|
+10
|
Sterling Porcher
|
304 (@ Middle Tennessee State)
|
315
|
+11
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Quincy Ledet Jr
|
305
|
315
|
+10
|
E’Maurion Banks
|
305
|
300
|
-5
|
Jayden Cofield
|
305
|
310
|
+5
|
De’Braylon Carroll
|
290 (@ Rice)
|
300
|
+10
|
Tanner Allen
|
285
|
285
|
0
|
James Hansen
|
307 (@ Nevada)
|
315
|
+8
|
Braylon Rigsby
|
295
|
295
|
0
|
Trevon McAlpine
|
300
|
305
|
+5
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Charles Esters III
|
260
|
260
|
0
|
Joseph Adedire
|
265
|
265
|
0
|
Isaac Smith
|
260
|
260
|
0
|
Dylan Spencer
|
245
|
245
|
0
|
Harvey Dyson
|
250
|
250
|
0
|
Terrell Tilmon
|
230
|
235
|
+5
|
Isaiah Crawford
|
230
|
225
|
-5
|
Amier Washington
|
275
|
270
|
-5
|
Ansel Nedore
|
275
|
265
|
-10
|
Sam Carrell
|
270
|
270
|
0
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Bryce Ramirez
|
235
|
235
|
0
|
Jacob Rodriguez
|
235
|
230
|
-5
|
Ben Roberts
|
230
|
230
|
0
|
Trent Low
|
220
|
220
|
0
|
Miquel Dingle Jr
|
220
|
220
|
0
|
Justin Horne
|
220
|
220
|
0
|
Wesley Smith
|
220
|
220
|
0
|
John Curry
|
220
|
225
|
+5
|
Chris Lemons
|
205
|
210
|
+5
|
Gage Elder
|
225
|
220
|
-5
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Bralyn Lux
|
175
|
185
|
+10
|
A.J. McCarty
|
190
|
190
|
0
|
Jalon Peoples
|
185
|
195
|
+10
|
Maurion Horn
|
180
|
180
|
0
|
Brenden Jordan
|
215
|
210
|
-5
|
C.J. Baskerville
|
215
|
210
|
-5
|
Macho Stevenson
|
190
|
190
|
0
|
Marcus Ramon-Edwards
|
210
|
225
|
+15
|
Jordan Sanford
|
195
|
195
|
0
|
Devynn Cromwell
|
200
|
200
|
0
|
Shrunk 1” from 6’1” to 6’0”
|
JMaury Davis
|
180
|
190
|
+10
|
Chapman Lewis
|
180
|
180
|
0
|
Sammy Morris IV
|
205
|
200
|
-5
|
Javeon Wilcox
|
200 (@ TCU)
|
205
|
+5
|
Shrunk 1” from 6’1” to 6’0”
|
Chief Collins
|
200
|
195
|
-5
|
Mikal Harrison-Pilot
|
195 (@ Houston)
|
210
|
+15
|
Grew 1” from 5’11” to 6’0”
|
Joseph Plunk
|
180
|
180
|
0
|
Miles Thompson
|
175
|
175
|
0
|
Anthony White
|
185
|
195
|
+10
|
Luke Dillingham
|
200
|
205
|
+5
|Name
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|+/-
|Notes
|
Reese Burkhardt
|
205
|
200
|
-5
|
Stone Harrington
|
185
|
195
|
+10
|
Gino Garcia
|
215
|
215
|
0
|
Jackson Knotts
|
190
|
195
|
+5
|
Jack Burgess
|
215
|
215
|
0
|
Grew 1” from 6’2” to 6’3”
