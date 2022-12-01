As rivalry week concludes, it signals the end for a lot of programs around the nation. We take a look around the nation at former Red Raiders in college football.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Colombi didn’t play in this week in a Marshall win over Georgia Southern, 28-23. The Herd are 8-4 and should be in a bowl game, Colombi’s last opportunity to get on the field.

Season Stats: 94-128 passing, 938 yards, 6 touchdowns.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

As mentioned last week, Abilene Christian’s season ended last week against Stephen F. Austin in the WAC championship game.

Wildcat head coach, and former Tech defensive coordinator, Keith Patterson, won WAC coach of the year.

Season Stats: 179-296 passing, 2,212 yards, 16 touchdowns.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

UConn lost their regular season finale last week against Army but are 6-6 and headed to a bowl game for the first time in a long time. A great accomplishment for Bouyer-Randle and Co.

Season Stats: 88 total tackles, 8 TFLs, 2 sacks, forced fumble, 2 interceptions.

Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

The 2022 season was a struggle for Sonny Cumbie and Parker McNeil. McNeil missed significant time and Cumbie’s Bulldogs finished the season 3-9.

Season Stats: 123-214 passing, 1,908 yards, 8 interceptions, 18 touchdowns

Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:

The Bobcats finished their season with a 41-13 loss to Louisiana, dropping them to 4-8 on the year.

Mbannasor had 3 tackles, 1.5 of those for loss along with a sack against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Season Stats: 34 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

The Huskies wrapped up their regular season with a 51-33 win over Washington State in the Apple Cup, moving them to 10-2.

Polk had four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown against Wazzu.