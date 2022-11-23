News More News
Tracking Red Raiders: McIvor’s lost opportunity, Bouyer-Randle's strong end

UConn Athetics
UConn Athetics (UConn Athletics)
Justin Apodaca • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@JustinApod

As we look towards the final week of the college football regular season, we look back at some former Red Raiders’ performances from over the weekend.

Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:

Colombi once again did not participate in the Thundering Herd’s 23-10 win over Georgia Southern.

A very unfortunate back end of the season for Colombi where he lost his job to Cam Fancher.

Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:

McIvor and the Wildcats entered Saturday with a chance to win the WAC against Stephen F. Austin in the conference championship game.

McIvor tallied 318 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort, finishing the season at 7-4 after missing out on the FCS playoff, announced on Sunday.

https://twitter.com/ACUFootball/status/1594098555106791424?s=20&t=vMVIoAlACNIGDhmGkRbIaw

Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:

In the Huskies final game of the regular season, they lost 34-17 against Army but Bouyer-Randle continued to play well in his final season of college football.

He made 13 tackles and one for loss in the finale as he looks towards a bowl game after a 6-6 season.

Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:

McNeil is still out, and Landry Lyddy stood in place of this season’s starter, throwing two interceptions and 213 yards in the 26-21 loss to Charlotte.

Sonny Cumbie’s first season at the helm has been a struggle, now sitting at 3-8 with a date with UAB in the billing on senior day for the Bulldogs.

Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:

Mbanassor made two tackles in the Bobcats 16-13 win over Arkansas State and has put together a solid season.

Texas State and Mbanassor will wrap up their season next week against Louisiana.

Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:

Polk and the Huskies blew out Colorado on Saturday, 54-7, as Polk was the second leading receiver in the game with three catches for 39 yards.

Washington will wrap up its regular season with Washington State this weekend on the road.

