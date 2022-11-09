Tracking Red Raiders: McIvor & McNeil’s continued success
The college football season continues to roll along, now into the back half of the season’s calendar. We continue to look at former Red Raiders at their new schools.
Henry Colombi-QB-Marshall:
Colombi once again didn’t play for the Thundering Herd as Cam Fancher got the reps once again.
Fancher really struggled in the 12-0 win over Old Dominion, throwing two interceptions and only 89 yards. We will see if Colombi retakes the job next weekend against Appalachian State.
Maverick McIvor-QB-Abilene Christian:
McIvor continued his stretch of good play, throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns along with two interceptions in the Wildcats 28-23 win over Tarleton State.
The Wildcats are 6-3 heading into a matchup with Sam Houston State this Saturday with Keith Patterson off to a hot start in his new coaching gig.
Brandon Bouyer-Randle -LB-UConn:
With UConn sitting at 5-5 with two to play this season, they are hopeful for a bowl game for the first time in a long time.
In the Huskies fifth win over UMass this weekend, Bouyer-Randle put up an eight tackle, 1.5 tackle for loss day. He has been a steady force in their defense this season under first year head coach Jim Mora.
Parker McNeil-QB-Louisiana Tech:
McNeil got back on the field after being sidelined with an injury the past few weeks and played well enroute to Sonny Cumbie’s third win as the Bulldogs head coach over Middle Tennessee State this weekend.
McNeil threw for three touchdowns and 285 yards on 14 completions on Saturday in the rout of the Blue Raiders.
Nelson Mbanassor-DL-Texas State:
After the bye week, the Bobcats fell to Louisiana-Monroe 31-30 but Mbanassor had a impactful day behind the line of scrimmage.
He tallied 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on his three-tackle day. The Bobcats will have to win out to become bowl eligible against South Alabama, Arkansas State, and Louisiana.
Ja’Lynn Polk-WR-Washington:
In the Huskies 24-21 win over Oregon State, Polk received the most targets hes seen in around a month.
He caught seven passes for 39 yards in the win, his most productive outing in a while.
